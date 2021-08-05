No joke: Isaiah McKenzie in line for big role with Bills

Teammates and coaches have learned not to say anything too nice about Isaiah McKenzie.
The Buffalo Bills’ receiver is known around the team as one of its most accomplished trash talkers, so any praise offered to him might come back to be used against those offering it up.
“Not really interested in saying too many nice things about Isaiah,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said recently. “I love the kid. He’ll chap ya a little bit. Y'all know him. He's a funny kid. I think he's gotten better each year, but he needs to get a whole lot better. Let's say that, that's just for him.”
McKenzie has steadily increased his production in each of his three seasons with the Bills, going from 18 catches for 179 yards in his first year to 30 catches for 282 yards and an impressive five touchdowns last season. Those numbers don’t tell the whole story of McKenzie’s usage, though, as he might have led the team in yards run. Daboll frequently uses McKenzie as a decoy on jet-sweep action, which has led to a reputation – fair or not – of him being a “gadget guy” for the offense.
“It doesn’t bother me, not really,” McKenzie said. “I’m used to it, saying I’m a gadget guy, a return guy, whatever. Those are things I can overcome whenever I get my chance. Whenever I get my chance to go out there as receiver, I just want everybody to know that I can play receiver, not just gadget guy. I want to do more action than talking. I can’t just say ‘Oh, I’m not a gadget guy,’ and then go out there and be a gadget guy, and not be a receiver. So I like to go out there and show them that I’m a receiver. When I do get a chance at receiver, I’m just gonna take advantage of my opportunities like I’ve been doing.”
McKenzie did that in Week 17 last year against the Miami Dolphins. With slot receiver Cole Beasley out because of an injury and the Bills being careful with their starters heading into the playoffs, McKenzie finished with six catches for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Naturally, he called his shot before the game in a conversation with No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs.
“I said, ‘If you don’t play, this is my game. I’m the No. 1 wide receiver today.’ I didn’t expect that because I talk a lot of smack, so I didn’t think I was going to do that. But everything fell into place for me.”
The same could be true in 2021. While the path to more playing time at receiver is obstructed by the presence of Diggs, Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders, McKenzie can still have a key role on the team.
Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said Thursday McKenzie is in the “No. 1 spot” in the race to replace Andre Roberts as the team’s primary returner.
“We’ve seen him in the past doing it, and there’s nothing that shows any different now,” Farwell said. “He’s a guy I have to drag off the field every day after practice. … He works his butt off, he cares, his mindset is there. He’s in the driver’s seat, but we have two other really good returners behind him that are making it a really good competition.”
Those would be veteran Brandon Powell, a free-agent addition for Atlanta, and rookie Marquez Stevenson, a sixth-round draft pick from Houston.
“We’ve got to get reps to all three of them and see what they can do in the games and in competition,” Farwell said “We have some stuff planned on Saturday for the return game and just to see how they’re catching, how they’re fielding in the stadium. Those are the looks and the evaluation we’re going to put into it.”
McKenzie showed what he could do in the return game against the Dolphins in Week 17, taking a punt return back 84 yards for a touchdown.
“We got a pretty OK guy back there,” linebacker Tyler Matakevich said, being careful not to pump McKenzie up too much. “He's all right. He's pretty quick, Isaiah, I know he's gonna do an excellent job back there. He makes us look good. All we got to do is hold the block for a couple seconds and he's off to the races. I mean, everyone saw what happened last year, at the end of the year, the one play against Miami. Just give him a couple seconds and he's gonna make you look good, so it's gonna be nice.”
The same way he has with the Bills’ veteran receivers, McKenzie, 26, has been fortunate to learn behind Roberts – an All-Pro returner – over the last two years. One of his biggest takeaways from that time is knowing how to control field position.
“Don’t be too greedy,” McKenzie said. “Just do your job, make sure we have the ball at the end of the day. We talked a lot about that. It’s small, but it’s big, because the ball is important.”
That’s a lesson it took time for McKenzie to learn, he admits. Coming from college, where he also worked as a returner, he was accustomed to trying to make a play every time the ball came his way. While he’s still arguably the fastest player on the field – in his mind, there’s no doubt of that – the NFL game demands a more judicious approach when back to field kickoffs or punts. Especially with how explosive the Bills’ offense is, it’s paramount to maintain possession.
“I made some risky plays” in college, McKenzie said. “I had the ability, I just had to know when to do certain things, and when not to do certain things. I feel like now, I’m up to speed, I know every part of the game, every situation. And coaches are teaching me as well, so I’m still learning, but I feel more confident in myself than I did a couple years ago.”
While there is still work to be done to be the primary returner, the fact McKenzie is in the No. 1 spot right now shows the faith the coaching staff has put in him. That’s a big reason why McKenzie passed up any other opportunities that were presented to him in free agency to return to the Bills.
“I didn’t want to leave and go back to a program that’s still developing and still growing,” he said. “I’ve been here through the bad times. Through 2018 until now, I’ve seen how we’ve grown as the Buffalo Bills and I wanted to be a part of something bigger than that. I feel like here we’re a family. They’re used to me and I’m used to them and we’re still growing. What we did last year was a big step and this year we want to take an even bigger step. I want to be here and I told my agent I don’t want to be anywhere else.”
From being claimed off waivers to signing one-year contracts, McKenzie’s NFL journey hasn’t always been the easiest one. He knows he’ll have to be at his best throughout the preseason to hold off Powell and Stevenson.
He’s grown up over three years with the Bills, though, both as a player and person, leading to increased confidence.
“I feel like when I first got here I was like a kid,” McKenzie said.
I feel like I’ve grown up here and everything here has developed me as a player and a man. Coach McDermott does a great job and every year I get better, and every year, as a man, I grow. I feel like just being here I feel confident and my personality is showing more. Coach McDermott says it all the time: ‘Be free. Be yourself. When you step on the field it’s time for business.’ And I understand that.”