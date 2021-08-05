No joke: Isaiah McKenzie in line for big role with Bills

“Don’t be too greedy,” McKenzie said. “Just do your job, make sure we have the ball at the end of the day. We talked a lot about that. It’s small, but it’s big, because the ball is important.”

That’s a lesson it took time for McKenzie to learn, he admits. Coming from college, where he also worked as a returner, he was accustomed to trying to make a play every time the ball came his way. While he’s still arguably the fastest player on the field – in his mind, there’s no doubt of that – the NFL game demands a more judicious approach when back to field kickoffs or punts. Especially with how explosive the Bills’ offense is, it’s paramount to maintain possession.

“I made some risky plays” in college, McKenzie said. “I had the ability, I just had to know when to do certain things, and when not to do certain things. I feel like now, I’m up to speed, I know every part of the game, every situation. And coaches are teaching me as well, so I’m still learning, but I feel more confident in myself than I did a couple years ago.”

While there is still work to be done to be the primary returner, the fact McKenzie is in the No. 1 spot right now shows the faith the coaching staff has put in him. That’s a big reason why McKenzie passed up any other opportunities that were presented to him in free agency to return to the Bills.