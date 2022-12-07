No criminal charges against former Bills punter Matt Araiza after reviewing rape allegations, DA says, but civil suit will continue

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face criminal charges related to accusations of gang rape of a 17-year-old last year in San Diego, but his legal troubles are far from over.
“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the San Diego District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Dan Gilleon, attorney for teen, said Wednesday on Twitter that the decision by prosecutors will have no effect on their civil lawsuit against Araiza and two of his former San Diego State University teammates.
"The lawsuit we filed is not in the criminal justice system. It’s a different ball game here," Gilleon said. "The victim is represented, and the focus is on the harm defendants caused her. It is only in the civil system that a victim of sexual assault can get justice, and we plan to do just that."
Araiza, whose 51.19-yard punting average last year set an NCAA record, was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills and was favored to make the roster until he was dismissed after the accusations in the civil lawsuit became public in August. General Manager Brandon Beane said neither the Bills nor the National Football League knew about the accusations when Araiza was drafted. Since the incident occurred before Araiza was drafted, the NFL had no authority to discipline him.
The District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the San Diego Police Department did not recommend charges be filed when the case was submitted. Araiza's two teammates also will not be charged.
University President Adela de la Torre issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the school’s inquiry is still under way.
She said that since police gave SDSU the go-ahead in July to start their inquiry, the school has “interviewed individuals from across our community and reviewed a range of evidence.” She did not disclose details of what they have found, saying “certain information will not be shared due to privacy laws that restrict what information a university can legally share.”
According to the complaint, the teenager, identified as “Jane Doe,” had previously been drinking with friends when she arrived at an off-campus San Diego home on Oct. 17, 2021, and was "observably intoxicated."
The teenager said Araiza, then 21, handed her a drink at the party that she believed “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the suit said. She also said she told Araiza that she was in high school. He then led her to a side yard where he asked her to perform oral sex and then had sex with her, the suit said, before leading her inside.
In a bedroom of the house, the suit claims, Araiza and others participated in the rape.
The suit said she told her friends after the incident and went to the police the next day. Gilleon, her attorney, has released copies of journal entries she wrote after the Oct. 17 assault. The complaint said she waited for about five hours before an officer spoke to her. She was then taken a hospital for a rape exam.
In a statement after the lawsuit was filed, Araiza said, the “facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit” and that he looked forward to “quickly setting the record straight.”
Gilleon, in another tweet Wednesday afternoon, said: "The DA did not reveal all of the evidence, but what they selectively showed us was graphic, and it supported the allegations in our lawsuit. The defendants will have no sympathizers once the evidence comes out."
The full statement from the DA's office can be read here.