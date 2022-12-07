No charges against former Bills punter Matt Araiza after reviewing rape allegations, DA says

Former Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face charges related to allegations of gang rape of a 17-year-old last year in San Diego, the San Diego District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the District Attorney's Office said in a statement. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Two of Araiza's former San Diego State University teammates implicated in the case also will not be charged.
The District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the San Diego Police Department did not recommend charges be filed when the case was submitted.
University President Adela de la Torre issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the school’s inquiry is still under way.
She said that since police gave SDSU the go-ahead in July to start their inquiry, the school has “interviewed individuals from across our community and reviewed a range of evidence.” She did not disclose details of what they have found, saying “certain information will not be shared due to privacy laws that restrict what information a university can legally share.”
Araiza was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills and was favored to make the roster when the accusations became public in a civil lawsuit in August against him and two of his former teammates. General manager Brandon Beane said neither the Bills nor the league knew about the accusations when Araiza was drafted.
According to the complaint, the teenager, identified as “Jane Doe,” had already been drinking with friends when she arrived at an off-campus San Diego home on Oct. 17, 2021, and was "observably intoxicated."
The teenager said Araiza, then 21, handed her a drink at the party that she believed “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the suit said. She also said she told Araiza that she was in high school. He then led her to a side yard where he asked her to perform oral sex and then had sex with her, the suit said, before leading her inside.
In a bedroom of the house, the suit claims, Araiza and others participated in the rape.
The suit said she told her friends after the incident and went to the police the next day. Dan Gilleon, her attorney, has released copies of journal entries she wrote after the Oct. 17 assault. The complaint said she waited for about five hours before an officer spoke to her. She was then taken a hospital for a rape exam.
In a statement after the lawsuit was filed, Araiza said, the “facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit” and that he looked forward to “quickly setting the record straight.”
Gilleon, in a statement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, said: "I am never surprised when a prosecutor does not file sexual assault charges when the victim was intoxicated. It’s a very rare case where the criminal justice system achieves anything satisfactory for the victim of a sexual assault."
The full statement from the DA's office can be read here.