Ninth time is a charm: Steve Tasker on Hall of Fame semifinal list again

Tasker has reached this stage in the process for the ninth time and is in his final year of eligibility in the modern era category.

He was the lone player with ties to the Bills to reach the semifinals. Linebackers Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher and Takeo Spikes, offensive lineman Ruben Brown, fullback Larry Centers and defensive back Troy Vincent had been on the original list of 123 nominees. Bennett was a semifinalist last year.

Tasker, 59, starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997 and widely is viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player of all time. He also was a semifinalist for the classes of 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021.