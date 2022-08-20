Nick McCloud's stitches in face symbolize battle being waged for Bills' roster spots

Buffalo Bills defensive back Nick McCloud raced downfield like a man possessed on the second kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game and hit Denver returner Montrell Washington at the 15-yard line.

McCloud took Washington’s knee directly in the face.

“I just ran down trying to make a play, trying to be physical and I hit him,” McCloud said in the locker room of Highmark Stadium. “I didn’t wrap him up good. When I got up, I saw blood coming out of my helmet. When I got to the sideline, everybody was panicking when they looked at me.”

There was a gash on McCloud’s cheekbone, just below his right eye. It took six stitches to close the cut.

Did it stop McCloud from getting back on the field? Are you kidding? He was back in the game before the first half was over.

There is a battle taking place for the last six spots on the Bills’ 53-man roster that is real and spectacular. McCloud is in the middle of it.

“It was definitely tough but my mindset is if I’m going to not play, they’re going to have to carry me off on a stretcher,” McCloud said. “Anything I coulda done to get back out there, I was going to do.”

McCloud and the rest of the Bills’ backups did nothing to make Brandon Beane’s job any easier in a 42-15 rout of the Denver Broncos. The general manager’s task of picking the final 53 will be the toughest he has faced in his six-year tenure.

Let’s discount the first two touchdowns the Bills scored while using mostly starters on offense against Denver second-teamers (although Case Keenum and the second offensive line finished off the last 17 yards of the second TD march).

Keenum directed four more TD drives in succession. The Buffalo backups still outscored the Broncos backups, 28-15. The Bills had 32 first downs. They were 2 of 3 on third downs. That’s right. They only got to third down three times.

The result means nothing. Don’t forget, Josh Allen skewered Green Bay’s defense in the preseason finale last summer then got wrapped in a straight-jacket in Week 1 by Pittsburgh’s outstanding defense.

It bears repeating just because there’s such a temptation to overreact to exhibition football: NFL preseason is about micro evaluations far more than macro evaluations. How do individual guys look in individual matchups?

The Bills’ “bubble guys” looked good against Denver.

Here’s a quick look some “good problems” Beane faces at three positions:

• Cornerback: Six is likely the magic number at the position. Tre’Davious White hasn’t even started to practice 19 days before the season opener in Los Angeles. White could go on the four-week physically unable to perform list to start the season. Or he could make the 53-man roster to start the season, then go on injured reserve for a minimum of three weeks. If White starts on PUP, then it’s between McCloud and Cam Lewis for the sixth spot. McCloud has shown the versatility to play both cornerback and safety all training camp. The Bills even put Lewis at safety for some snaps vs. Denver.

McCloud has looked pretty good on special teams. He made the tackle on kickoff coverage to open the game. He took advantage of a good block by Isaiah Hodgins to make the initial hit on the second, although he missed the tackle while getting smacked in the face.

“I just tried to come out today and played with a lot of energy,” McCloud said. “I made a couple good plays on special teams. Hopefully I’m standing out to somebody.”

White eventually is coming back, which will make McCloud or Lewis No. 7 at the position, barring injuries.

• Wide receiver. The magic number always has been six. Can the Bills find a way to keep seven? Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir are locks. McKenzie looks like the best return man. The wise approach would seem to be to make the slot receiver role some kind of a job share, with McKenzie as the lead man but not playing as many snaps as Cole Beasley. Jamison Crowder is a pro’s pro. He had two catches underneath Saturday. He’s a lock from this perspective. Jake Kumerow’s size makes him extra valuable on special teams. If he’s No. 6, then Hodgins and Tavon Austin are battling to be No. 7.

Hodgins had a second straight decent showing this preseason with three catches for 28 yards. He’s a contested catch guy. Austin gets more separation but does nothing for special teams coverage.

• Offensive line: This competition is getting tighter as the team nears the finish line. The magic number is probably nine. Some teams like to keep 10. Second-year tackle Tommy Doyle is a lock when healthy but he’s wearing a boot due to a foot injury, and it’s very questionable if he’ll be healthy for the opener.

David Quessenberry, Doyle and Greg Mancz look like the top three backups. That would leave Cody Ford, Greg Van Roten and Bobby Hart battling for a ninth spot. (Two of them could make it initially if Doyle has to start on PUP.) Ford has lateral mobility limitations, to be sure. But he had some good moments vs. the Broncos, caving in the side of the line on a couple good runs. He’s not giving up without a fight.

“In that second group, there’s so much experience, so many guys that have played so many games, that it’s nice,” said Mancz. “There was a lot of camaraderie out there. We just tried to keep it going and put our best foot forward.

“We joke around that this might be the oldest group because there’s so many of us older than 30,” said Mancz of the offensive line room overall. “But it’s been a really good thing because we’ve been able to bat ideas back and forth and really build off each other. We want to keep it rolling. I actually think it’s a huge advantage in the long run.”

There’s one exhibition to go. It’s a fight to the finish for the back end of the roster.