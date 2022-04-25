Nick Foles to receive Call to Courage Award from Frank Reich in Buffalo

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles will receive the Call to Courage Award from former Bills quarterback Frank Reich in Buffalo on May 7.

Foles, the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears, will be honored at the 19th annual Call to Courage breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The event is sold out.

Bills coach Sean McDermott will be part of the program, along with recording artist Charity Gayle, a Buffalo native and a winner of a Christian music industry Dove Award.

Foles, 33, quarterbacked the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Foles was the most valuable player in the game.

The Call to Courage Award goes to a current NFL player who has demonstrated outstanding character, commitment and leadership on the field and in the community. Foles joins a winner’s list that includes Kurt Warner, Curtis Martin, Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander, London Fletcher, Trent Dilfer and Andy Dalton, among others. The event is sponsored by the pro ministry of Athletes in Action.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.