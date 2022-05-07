Nick Foles, Frank Reich share source of strength at Call to Courage breakfast

Nick Foles and Frank Reich share the distinction of having created two of the greatest moments for backup quarterbacks in NFL history.

Foles took over for injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 season and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Reich took over for an injured Jim Kelly and led the Buffalo Bills to the biggest comeback in NFL history, the playoff triumph over the Houston Oilers in 1993.

Both men say their faith in God allowed them to keep the magnitude of the moment in perspective.

“My prayer for the Super Bowl,” says Foles, “was, ‘God I pray you cast out the fear, and I pray that I play bold in your name no matter the outcome. And I pray that I glorify you with my actions and my words. It was never I pray I win this game. I just don’t want to have fear in this game. I just want to play free. God allowed me to not have any fear and to be the most calm I’m ever been.”

Foles gave that message to a sold-out crowd of 750 Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo as he accepted the 19th annual Call to Courage Award.

Reich created the award to honor an NFL player who exemplifies Christian character on and off the field. Foles was the second Super Bowl MVP to win it, joining Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner, who won in 2008. The breakfast event had taken a hiatus the previous two years due to the pandemic.

The 60-year-old Reich was intimately involved in Foles’ success. Reich was offensive coordinator for the Eagles that championship season, right before taking over as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

“It's pretty crazy that there’s some strong parallels,” Reich said of his career and that of Foles'. “We’ve talked about it a little, actually not a whole lot. I think it’s been an understood thing. ... For us, where that comes from, that’s a deep connection between the two of us.”

Foles earned Super Bowl MVP honors by passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. Foles also caught a TD pass in the game on a tight-end reverse play known as “the Philly Special,” which Foles suggested to head coach Doug Pederson.

“At that time, I just felt like this play will trick Bill Belichick right now,” Foles said, referring to the Patriots coach and drawing a huge cheer from the ballroom crowd.

In three playoff games en route to the title, Foles completed 72.6% of his passes and had a passer rating of 115.7.

“In a playoff stretch there’s never been better quarterback play in the history of the NFL than in 2017,” Reich said.

“We’re all looking for the person that we can look up to and be inspired by – who can be the same person both on top of the mountain and in the valley,” Reich said. “It’s tremendous to see how Nick has carried himself the whole time, not just after being Super Bowl MVP but in the tough times, as well.”

There have been a lot of tough times on the field for Foles since Super Bowl LII.

He signed a big contract with Jacksonville in 2019 but then suffered a severe shoulder injury in Week 1 and missed much of the season. He spent the past two seasons mostly as a backup in Chicago. He’s a free agent now, after being released by the Bears last week.

“The biggest part of the journey is the trials,” Foles said. “I know through studying scripture. In the Book of James, it’s about finding joy within the trials. That’s really resonated with me throughout the years. It’s a crazy concept because when tough things are happening, how can you look at them positively? The first thing you think is why me? Why is this happening? ... When you’re uncomfortable, that’s when Christ is working.”

After leading the Eagles to a win over Chicago in the 2018 playoffs, Foles told reporters, “Whether you’re first string, second string, third string, your identity can’t be in this game, it’s gotta be in Jesus Christ.”

Foles, 33, was a third-stringer last season for the Bears when he got a Week 15 start at Seattle and led Chicago to a 25-24 comeback victory.

“I had never been a third-stringer,” Foles said. “But God sort of has a sense of humor.”

“This last year in Seattle ... we’re down in the fourth quarter by a lot,” Foles said. “You can look in some people’s eyes and it’s over. There’s no way. ... I remember looking at the clock and thinking the chances of us winning aren’t very good, but stay in the moment. No matter what happens in this game, I get to go home to my wife and kids. They love me. My dog loves me. Christ loves me. I don’t have to achieve this, but I want to. I’m going to go out and glorify God. In a weird way it takes away all the pressure of the game because you know the outcome of this game doesn’t define you as a human being.”

The High School Call to Courage Award went to Peter Farrington, a senior at Pembroke High School. He received a $1,000 scholarship.

