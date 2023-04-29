The Buffalo Bills selected University of Mississippi guard Nick Broeker with pick No. 230 in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Buffalo Bills take guard Nick Broeker in seventh round of NFL draft Broeker (6-4, 305) played four years at Ole Miss, and he did not miss a game. He started 23 games at left tackle and 13 at left guard. He appeared in 48 total games.

Here are five things to know about him.

1. Versatility: He started at left tackle in 2020 and 2021 then shifted to left guard for the 2022 season. He also served as the long snapper. He told reporters he feels as though he can play any of the positions along the line. He doesn’t have overwhelming physical size and athleticism, as is the case with most seventh-round picks. But he didn’t allow a sack in 472 pass blocks as a senior. Ole Miss ranked No. 3 in rushing yards per game (256) in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season.

2. Kent Hull Trophy. He won the Kent Hull Trophy as the best senior offensive lineman playing college football in the state of Mississippi. Hull, the Bills Wall of Famer, starred collegiately at Mississippi State. Previous winners are NFLers Gabe Jackson (formerly of the Raiders), Laremy Tunsil (Texans) and Elgton Jenkins (Packers).

3. Durable. He played in 48 games and made 36 straight starts to end his college career. He started every game the past three seasons.

4. He has a game day ritual. He eats a Snickers bar before the game and puts the wrapper in his left sock. “I did it before a basketball game when I was 12 or 13 years old and scored 40 points, so I haven’t stopped since,” he said.

5. Football family. His father, John, played defensive end at Northwestern from 1987-1990. His older brother, Jack, was a walk-on offensive lineman at Illinois in 2015.