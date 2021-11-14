NFL's most penalty-happy referee crew exceeds average in Bills-Jets

The Bills' 9-6 loss to Jacksonville was also littered with penalty flags, resulting in cries against head official Land Clark, whose unit frequently misidentified players and was strict on taunting infractions.

In the Bills-Jets game, the two teams combined for nine penalties in the first half, almost evenly split for a total of 69 yards. The most memorable of the calls was a questionable holding penalty on Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins in the second quarter, negating Josh Allen's 17-yard run and pushing the Bills from the red zone. The News' Mark Gaughan questioned whether Dawkins' foul was legitimate, pointing to a common referee assumption.

Was that really holding on Dion Dawkins? I'd like to see it a few more times. Sometimes the DL gets pancaked and a hold is presumed — Mark Gaughan (@gggaughan) November 14, 2021

Along with the 62 total points, penalties were one factor that extended Sunday's game, which took the longest of the 1 p.m. kickoffs, despite its lopsided nature. Both the Bills and Jets finished the game with two timeouts remaining. The game took 3 hours and 23 minutes to play, 11 minutes longer than a typical game.

