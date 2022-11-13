NFL VP of Officiating on Davis non-review, Cousins stop at goal line, Allen fumble

Here is the transcript an interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson done by pool reporter, Lindsay Jones, of The Ringer, regarding several replay issues in the Bills-Vikings game Sunday.

Question: “Why was there no review initiated on the Gabe Davis catch from Buffalo on the final drive in regulation?”

Anderson: “It was a significant distance down the field. And even though it happens fast and Buffalo hurries to the line of scrimmage for the next play, if the replay official can’t confirm it was a catch on that long of a completed pass, we should stop play to ensure it is a catch.”

Question: “What was the failure there? Why was it not reviewed?”

Anderson: “We will spend a lot of time analyzing the video and audio with the crew. I’ll have to find out from the replay official exactly what he didn’t feel like he saw to stop the game.”

Question: “So that would have had to be a booth review and then go to the league office in New York?”

Anderson: “Yes, because we are under two minutes it has to be a booth review. It cannot be a coach’s challenge.”

Question: “Did you all get a chance to look at that and do you believe it would have held up on review as a catch?”

Anderson: “We were able – several plays after – to look at all the angles. It would have been reversed to an incomplete pass because he did not maintain control of the ball after he hit the ground and the ball touched the ground out of bounds.”

Question: “What did the officials see or not see on the Kirk Cousins sneak?”

Anderson: “It was a fourth and goal play and the ruling on the field was that he was short of the goal line. I think the down judge came in and ruled the quarterback short of the goal line. We ended up having a really good shot to show the quarterback’s shoulder was down on the ground with the ball short. After his left shoulder was down on the ground, then he extended the ball over the goal line. But he was short. I think television also had a good shot of what we used to confirm that.”

Question: “What did the officials see on the Josh Allen fumbled snap recovered by the Vikings for a touchdown?”

Anderson: “We could confirm from the end zone camera that the ball was not a clean exchange from the center to the quarterback. That was very clear. We could tell the ball was somewhere in the pile just inside the end zone. The officials had No. 54 from Minnesota recovering the ball. We never ended up getting a shot to confirm that or not, but that’s what the ruling on the field was by the officials – the ball was recovered by No. 54 in the end zone. But we could tell the ball was somewhere in the pile in the end zone.”

Question: “So there wasn’t an angle that would have overturned that recovery?”

Anderson: “That is correct. We would have had to see that a Buffalo player was in possession of the ball in the end zone. But had we been able to do that, it would have been a safety.”