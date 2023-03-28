PHOENIX – The Buffalo Bills and the other 31 NFL teams are now eligible to play two Thursday night games per season on three days’ rest, the league announced Tuesday during the annual meeting at the Arizona Biltmore.

Previously, each team played one Thursday night game following a Sunday game. Under the new arrangement, clubs are not guaranteed a Thursday night game.

Amazon Prime is entering the second season of a deal paying the NFL $1 billion annually and the goal of a second Thursday appearance is to make the matchups more appealing.

The proposal to have Thursday night flex options for Weeks 14-17 on 14 days’ notice was tabled until at least May and drew the ire of New York Giants owner John Mara, who called it “abusive,” citing the change of schedule for fans traveling to the games in addition to player injury concerns.

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s response?

Ryan O'Halloran: Sean McDermott naming himself defensive play-caller may be game-changing move Sean McDermott serving as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive play-calling head coach gives the franchise its best chance at a Super Bowl this year, Ryan O'Halloran writes.

“There isn’t anybody in any of our organizations who don’t put our fans first – that’s really important,” he said. “Obviously, providing the best matchups for our fans is part of what we do and part of what our scheduling has always focused on and flex has been a part of that (on Sundays) and we’re very judicious with it and very careful with it.

“It’s a very important thing for us to balance with our season-ticket holders and in-stadium audience, but we have millions of fans who also watch on television.”

Asked about the players being disappointed with the idea of two Thursday night games in a season, Goodell said: “I don’t think we are putting Amazon over players’ interests. We have always been looking at the data with respect to injuries and the impact on players. … We have data that’s very clear – it doesn’t show a higher injury rate.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Last year, the Bills played three Thursday games, but the second – at New England – was following a full weeks’ rest due to their Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit. The other was the season opener against the Rams.

Earlier in the day, the NFL approved nine rules, three bylaw and three resolution changes.

Notable rules changes included expanding the replay official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on fourth-down attempts, making tripping a personal foul penalty and allowing non-linemen to wear the jersey No. 0. Jacksonville receiver Calvin Ridley quickly announced he would wear No. 0.

Kickers and punters are allowed to wear Nos. 0-49 and 90-99.

“I don’t think there was any discussion and we voted,” said Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, chairman of the league’s competition committee.

Citing the 53-man roster and 16-member practice squad, McKay added: “As someone who works for a team, we have real challenges in the number world right now. This is one thing that could help us in that challenge because we do have some players that tend to like the single digit.

Both of the resolutions the Bills were involved with passed. For a Saturday night playoff game, teams can make roster transactions until 4 p.m. on game day, and the Bills were one of 25 teams who proposed a single roster cut deadline during camp.

Previously, the roster cuts were 90 to 85, 85 to 80 and 80 to 53 players. Starting this year, the cut will be from 90 to 53 players on Aug. 29.

“It makes common sense to us now because of the size of the practice squad and you have these players all offseason,” McKay said.

The competition committee’s proposal to have offenses start at the 25-yard line following a punt touchback did not pass, along with allowing teams to designate a third quarterback on game day and providing teams a chance for a fourth-and-20 play from their 20-yard line instead of an onside kick and allowing roughing the quarterback penalties to be reviewable.