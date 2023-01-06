NFL sets plans to honor Damar Hamlin at every game; expect plenty of players in Hamlin jerseys

Expect to see plenty of NFL players wearing Damar Hamlin jerseys or T-shirts in pregame warmups before Week 18 games.

Hamlin jerseys have been the biggest sellers in sports this week to the point that manufacturer Fanatics was quickly sold out. The company had announced that all proceeds from Hamlin jersey sales would go to Hamlin's Chasing M's charity. The women's version of Hamlin's No. 3 ranks third in sales in Fanatics online store and custom Bills jersey ranks No. 5. Hamlin's jersey also is the top seller on NFL.com.

There were so few jerseys to be had that Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner took to Twitter asking if someone could find him one because the jersey that he ordered would not arrive in time for Sunday's game. Cohen responded on social media saying that Fanatics would send over a Hamlin jersey Thursday.

Any way somebody can hook me up with a Hamlin jersey to wear for pregame this week ? My fanatics jersey won’t be here in time. — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 4, 2023

Gardner has also tweeted the link to Hamlin's GoFundMe and tweet to thank God for answering the prayers for Hamlin's recovery.

"Damar gon’ have one of the greatest stories to ever be heard," Gardner tweeted.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, a Pittsburgh area native who has a long relationship with Hamlin, also was hoping to get a Hamlin jersey in time to wear Sunday. He also told reporters that he is working on a touchdown celebration in Hamlin's honor should he score.

Boyd visited Hamlin in the hospital in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

During warmups, all players throughout the league can wear black Nike T-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3." Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in royal blue for warmups. New Era hats embroidered with a "3" will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warmups. The Bills will wear "3" jersey patches.

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland.



There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

The NFL distributed a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem, the league said. The announcement will be accompanied by a scoreboard graphic of Hamlin: "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

All teams may outline the "3" on each 30-yard line in either Bills red or Bills blue.

"It says a lot about our league," Beane said. "We all want to win every single thing ... This week, every team changed their logo on their social media page to 'Pray for Damar.' I don't think I've ever seen that.

"We go to battle. In the end, life is the No. 1 battle. To see that unity is unheard of. It sheds a great light on the NFL. The NFL is truly family."

Beane said the team is looking at ways "to honor some of the people who helped keep Damar alive. We're still talking about things and the run of show, but I think it's going to be nice."