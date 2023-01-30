NFL sets 2023 salary cap at record $224.8 million. Here's what that means for the Bills.

The Bills and the NFL’s other 31 teams gained spending flexibility Monday when the league set the 2023 salary cap at a record $224.8 million.

The 7.97% increase ($16.6 million) from 2022 is the biggest percentage hike in a non-Covid season since 2016 (8.37%).

According to Over The Cap, the Bills are $19.6 million over the cap. Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. on March 15, the beginning of the new league year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills’ top five current cap hits are quarterback Josh Allen ($39.77 million), receiver Stefon Diggs ($20.27 million), defensive end Von Miller ($18.62 million), cornerback Tre’Davious White ($16.24 million) and left tackle Dion Dawkins ($14.85 million).

The Bills will need around $7.25 million to sign their upcoming draft class and can create space by moving money of their current players into future years. The biggest cap-creating cuts they could make are running back Nyheim Hines ($4.79 million savings, $0 “dead” money) and receiver Isaiah McKenzie ($2.62 million savings, $300,000 “dead” money).

The Bills’ top in-house free agents are safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, left guard Rodger Saffold, punter Sam Martin and defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Per Over The Cap, Chicago has the most available cap space ($91.83 million), followed by Atlanta ($56.41 million), the New York Giants ($44.73 million). The Bills are one of 14 teams currently over the cap.