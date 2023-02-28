The NFL scouting combine features some tweaks this year to accommodate the 319 prospects who will convene in Indianapolis in their quest to become pro football players.

Most prominent for draft fans watching the event is the schedule has been moved up earlier in the day for the on-field work televised by the NFL Network.

Prospects were annoyed last year over having to compete on the field in sprints and drills until 11 p.m. to accommodate the television broadcast, despite the fact their day began early in the morning with individual team interviews and other off-field testing.

The NFL responded. The schedule, with television and on-field starting times:

• Thursday, 3 p.m., for defensive linemen and linebackers.

• Friday, 3 p.m., for defensive backs and special teamers.

• Saturday, 1 p.m.. for quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends.

• Sunday, 1 p.m., for offensive linemen and running backs.

The order of the positions has been tweaked, too. Defensive players go the first two days. Offensive players go on the weekend, in an attempt to help television ratings. The drills will end by about 8 p.m. the first two days and 7 p.m. on the weekend.

The tweaks come in the wake of comments from NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith suggesting the league should get rid of the combine altogether.

“As soon as you show up, you have to waive all of your medical rights and you not only have to sit there and endure embarrassing questions,” Smith said at the Super Bowl. “And I think that’s horrible, and I don’t wanna pooh-pooh any of that, but would you want your son to spend hours inside of an MRI (machine) and then be evaluated by 32 separate team doctors who are, by the way, only doing it for one reason? What’s the reason? To decrease your draft value.”

Obviously, the NFL has no interest in eliminating the combine, which generates good ratings and boosts a two-monthlong obsession over the draft for many fans.

The biggest reason the combine exists is for teams to get accurate medical examinations of the prospects. The second biggest reason is for teams to conduct in-person interviews with players.

Players started arriving Sunday. The first team interviews of players begin Monday, and medical exams run Tuesday through Saturday.

NFL coaches and general managers, including the Buffalo Bills’ Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, will conduct media interviews Tuesday and Wednesday. Beane is scheduled to speak Tuesday.

In response to criticism, the NFL has promised that teams will do a better job of sharing medical information, so prospects don’t have to take numerous medical scans for the same injury. The NFL also has contracted out to build a high-end locker room, training and recovery area for the players.

Let the draft season kick into high gear.

Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick, for now. The top quarterbacks are expected to dictate the maneuvering early in the first round, with four QBs projected to go in the top 10 picks. They are, in no particular order: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

That’s in contrast to last year, when only one quarterback went in the first round. Pittsburgh took Kenny Pickett at No. 19.

“Unlike last year, we’ve got some name-brand quarterbacks that people are familiar with that people have seen, that people have very strong opinions on,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I think the league is very split on those guys. ... I think this is a year where you’re going to see some players that are 12 or 13 on one team’s board, and they might be 53 on another team’s board, which is – there’s a lot of variance of opinion.”