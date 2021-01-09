NFL says 'no clear and obvious evidence' to overturn late non-fumble in Bills vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills' win against the Indianapolis Colts could have ended a few plays earlier.
On fourth-and-10 with less than a minute less, Philip Rivers connected with Zach Pascal to his right. Jordan Poyer of the Bills made the initial hit and Matt Milano jarred the ball loose. Tre'Davious White recovered. The officials ruled that Pascal was down by contact and the Colts had a first down at the Bills' 47.
The Colts tried to hustle to the line. The Bills appeared to call a timeout in order to make sure the play was reviewed, though, the coaches cannot initiative a review with less than two minutes remaining.
"We were trying to calm the waters," coach Sean McDermott said. "At a minimum, we wanted to take a timeout so we could reset the defense and give them time upstairs to take a look."
Although the Colts snapped the ball, the officials blew the whistle and said the review was initiative by the replay official. The Bills were not charged with a timeout and then used it a play later after Michael Pittman fumbled the ball out of ball.
The NFL's ruling was posted on social media after the game:
In #INDvsBUF, the ruling on the field is that the runner was down by contact. The was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands. pic.twitter.com/1QmUW2Sjcj— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 9, 2021
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the call as he watched the replay.
"Zach Pascal goes down on his own and he’s not giving himself up, so now he gets up off of the ground and is not touched down by contact in my opinion with any body part that would have put him down there," Steratore said. "Then, as he is being tackled, to me, the ball comes loose prior to him or a body part hitting the ground, which means he would be down by contact. I believe this is a fumble."
Game analyst Charles Davis also said it was a fumble, as did Boomer Esiason on the postgame show.
Poyer told reporters after the game that he was not able to get a clear explanation as to why the play was not ruled a fumble.
After the ruling, the Colts ran four plays to end the game.