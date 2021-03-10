NFL salary cap: Big increase in 2022 looms over teams' decisions

With the expected revenue boom coming in 2022, why wouldn't the NFL simply increase the cap by more in 2021?

The formula for setting the cap is part of the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the NFL Players Association, and the two sides already have bumped it up in a deal struck in February.

The owners took a big revenue hit in 2020 due to the fact attendance was down from 17 million to about 1.2 million. Estimates are the league lost between $3 billion and $4 billion (while total revenue in 2019 was about $16 billion). Factoring in the full revenue loss, the cap would have been $160 million per team if the February deal hadn’t set a “cap floor” of $180 million.

If owners bumped up the cap in 2021 even further in anticipation of the TV checks that will be coming, it would be like giving the players a cash advance.

“I’m guessing the owners have felt the pain, and now the players will feel it,” ESPN analyst Andrew Brandt, the former Packers executive, told The News.