NFL salary cap: Big increase in 2022 looms over teams' decisions

This is the third of a series on the salary cap in advance of the start of the free agency period.
The specter of the 2022 salary cap will loom over many of the moves made by NFL general managers when the free-agency season opens on March 17.
Many NFL teams are facing a salary cap crunch, since the cap is expected to go down from $198.2 million per team in 2020 to somewhere between $180 million and $185 million in 2021.
However, the cap is certain to take a great leap forward next year because the NFL is in the process of striking new television deals.
The NFL reportedly already has a deal with ESPN to increase that network’s rights fee from $1.9 billion per year to $2.6 billion per year, according to Sports Business Journal New TV deals with Fox, CBS and NBC, all of which have contracts that run through 2022, are in the works and also are expected to roughly double to about $2 billion a year each.
ESPN’s previous deal runs through the 2021 season. The presumption is the new TV money won’t hit NFL coffers for this season.
But next year, estimates are the cap could rise to somewhere around $220 million. That would be about a 19% jump in one year, the biggest ever in the NFL.
Obviously, March 2022 figures to be a good time to hit free agency.
“It’s a horrible situation for this year’s free agent class vs. a great situation for next year’s free agent class,” said Orchard Park’s Michael Ginnitti, co-founder and editor of the sports financial website Spotrac.com.
The result is more veterans will sign one-year deals this offseason with the hope of getting a much better deal in next year’s bull market.
That means a bigger free-agent crop of players in 2022. It also means more teams will have more money to spend. And some teams, ones that decide to go big in 2022, will have a record amount of cap space. Three teams currently have more than $50 million in space this year. Numerous teams could create more than $100 million in space next year.
The bloodletting of veteran players already has begun, and there are indications a bunch of veterans will take 50 cents on the dollar this spring.
Just two examples: Receiver Tyrell Williams, who had an $11 million-a-year contract with the Raiders, got released and signed a one-year deal for $4.7 million. Panthers defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly, playing for $6.2 million average last year, was cut and signed for one year at $2.5 million with Minnesota.
There will be incentive for teams to seek good value on one-year contracts and also to not eat into too much of next year’s cap because competition for players will be intense among teams with spending power.
The free-agent guard market is an example. New England’s Joe Thuney is the top guard set to hit free agency. He’s in line for a deal worth about $15 million a year. But numerous credentialed guards also could hit the market. Las Vegas already cut Gabe Jackson. Other rumored cuts include the Chargers’ Trai Turner, the Giants’ Kevin Zeitler and Jaguars center-guard Brandon Linder. All of them are or were playing on deals worth at least $10 million a year.
Some teams may decide they would rather get one of those veterans on a one-year, $5 million deal than sign Thuney to a massive, long-term deal. Furthermore, if a good veteran on a one-year deal then leaves in free agency in 2022, his 2021 team could get a compensatory draft pick.
Support Local Journalism
It’s all part of the complex value strategy general managers face this offseason.
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has two big contract extensions looming that will eat up some 2022 cap space.
One is quarterback Josh Allen, who probably will get a new deal later this summer but whose deal could wait until 2022. A deal for Allen this summer no doubt would include a lower cap hit in 2021 and big jumps in 2022 and 2023. When Houston gave Deshaun Watson a new deal in September, his cap hits went from $9.8 million in 2020 to $15.8 million in 2021 to $40 million in 2022.
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, presuming he plays well enough this season, would be in line for a big extension in 2022.
With the expected revenue boom coming in 2022, why wouldn't the NFL simply increase the cap by more in 2021?
The formula for setting the cap is part of the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the NFL Players Association, and the two sides already have bumped it up in a deal struck in February.
The owners took a big revenue hit in 2020 due to the fact attendance was down from 17 million to about 1.2 million. Estimates are the league lost between $3 billion and $4 billion (while total revenue in 2019 was about $16 billion). Factoring in the full revenue loss, the cap would have been $160 million per team if the February deal hadn’t set a “cap floor” of $180 million.
If owners bumped up the cap in 2021 even further in anticipation of the TV checks that will be coming, it would be like giving the players a cash advance.
“I’m guessing the owners have felt the pain, and now the players will feel it,” ESPN analyst Andrew Brandt, the former Packers executive, told The News.
“Remember, the CBA requires that the salary cap be based on projections of next year’s revenue,” said NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on a conference call last week with reporters. “It’s both a math problem but also a projection problem. When it comes to projections, why it takes so long is sometimes there’s disagreement about whether, for example, in-stadium attendance is going to be at 60% next year or 75% next year. We might think it’s going to be 75%, the league might think it’s going to be at 60%. We fight over those things.”
Ginnitti worries about the potential impact on competitive balance in 2022 if a handful of teams have a record amount of cap space due to an unprecedented one-year rise in the cap.
The NBA experienced an unusual cap increase of 34% in 2016 due to a new TV deal. The league and players opted not to “smooth out” the influx of cash over a period of years. The Golden State Warriors took advantage by dumping salaries and signing star free agent Kevin Durant to an already loaded roster.
Obviously, one player can make a much greater difference in basketball than football.
“The Warriors situation is 100% in somebody’s mind right now,” Ginnitti said, “whether it’s the Patriots or a team that’s kind of stuck, the Bears maybe. Somebody’s going to punt on 2021 and rip it all down, knowing that in 2022 they can bring in four legit top free agents.”
It would be a risky move from a competitive standpoint.
Another factor in play this season, given the loss of revenues due to the pandemic, is teams took in less cash in 2020.
“There is a huge differential in annual revenues between and among teams, and as such, some teams simply don’t have the ability to spend as do others,” said Amy Trask, former CEO of the Raiders and now an analyst for CBS Sports. “Putting that differential aside, some teams simply choose not to spend as much as do others.”
Trask also thinks some teams’ short-term approach to this cap season isn’t necessarily new.
“The issue as to whether to build and maintain a roster with a long-term approach in mind or to do so with short-term goals in mind is not unique to this coming season,” she said. “Certainly, a dramatically reduced cap will impact this analysis and the decisions teams make, but the issue itself is not new. There are any number of reasons teams will make decisions with short term goals in mind – belief that the window to ‘win it all’ may be closing, health and mortality issues which a team owner may be facing, etc. In other words, short-term vs. long-term issues are not unique to this moment in time.”