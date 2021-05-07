NFL reportedly reaches out to Bills GM Brandon Beane to clear air on status of vaccinated players

A response to a hypothetical question has brought Brandon Beane plenty of attention this week.
That includes from the NFL front office, which according to multiple reports Friday reached out to the Buffalo Bills’ general manager after he answered a hypothetical question during an appearance on team-produced radio show that he would release a player who has not received a Covid-19 vaccine if it meant meetings at One Bills Drive could return to normal.
The league’s message to Beane during the call, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, is that a player can not be released solely because of his vaccination status.
During an appearance on One Bills Live on Wednesday, co-host Steve Tasker asked Beane the following: If the Bills were one player away from meeting the threshold of having enough players vaccinated to return to a more normal existence, would he cut an unvaccinated player?
"Yeah, I would, because it would be an advantage," Beane said. "We’re laughing, but these meetings were not as productive as before. I mean, you guys saw it in the fieldhouse. We had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other, but it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distant, so it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella."
Of course, general managers cut players in the NFL all the time. There would be no way for the league to fact check exactly why Beane cut a player on the back half of his roster.
The NFL and NFLPA have not announced what type of Covid-19 protocols will be put into place for the remainder of the spring, training camp or the regular season. The league has, however, indicated in memos to teams that those who have been vaccinated will not face as many restrictions related to the pandemic. For example, vaccinated individuals are expected to only have to test for Covid-19 once a week, as opposed to daily, and will not have to quarantine if deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person. That’s an important distinction given that the Bills had multiple players miss a game last year after being deemed high-risk close contacts.
Vaccinated players are also expected to be allowed to gather with other vaccinated players outside of the team facility. Such meetings were prohibited last year.
"I think there’s going to be some incentives, if you have ‘X number percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s just call it, back to the old days.' If you don’t, it’s going to look more like last year,” Beane said Wednesday. “Social distant meetings, encourage meetings to be virtual, mask in the building, maybe even mask on the sideline, who knows. A lot of that is still to be determined. I hope that if those are the rules, that we’ll be able to get enough people vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches."
Last season, players and staff members went through daily Covid-19 testing and were required to wear masks inside team facilities. Meetings were conducted virtually whenever possible and there were limits on how many coaches and players could be together at any one time.