NFL reportedly reaches out to Bills GM Brandon Beane to clear air on status of vaccinated players

The NFL and NFLPA have not announced what type of Covid-19 protocols will be put into place for the remainder of the spring, training camp or the regular season. The league has, however, indicated in memos to teams that those who have been vaccinated will not face as many restrictions related to the pandemic. For example, vaccinated individuals are expected to only have to test for Covid-19 once a week, as opposed to daily, and will not have to quarantine if deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person. That’s an important distinction given that the Bills had multiple players miss a game last year after being deemed high-risk close contacts.

Vaccinated players are also expected to be allowed to gather with other vaccinated players outside of the team facility. Such meetings were prohibited last year.

"I think there’s going to be some incentives, if you have ‘X number percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s just call it, back to the old days.' If you don’t, it’s going to look more like last year,” Beane said Wednesday. “Social distant meetings, encourage meetings to be virtual, mask in the building, maybe even mask on the sideline, who knows. A lot of that is still to be determined. I hope that if those are the rules, that we’ll be able to get enough people vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches."