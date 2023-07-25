The openings of training camps around the NFL fuels optimism and just as many questions.

In Version 2.0 of our NFL power rankings (1.0 was after the draft), Philadelphia remains atop the table, followed by AFC teams in five of the next six spots.

Here is a 1-32 ranking of the teams (post-draft ranking), with a top pre-camp question:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1): Will the Eagles miss tailback Miles Sanders? Not really. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is dynamic, but the Eagles should want to lean more on their backs. Sanders signed with Carolina, and the Eagles traded for Detroit’s DeAndre Swift to take his place.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2): Do the Chiefs have enough at receiver with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore? Not really. Good thing they have tight end Travis Kelce, who will continue to pile up Hall of Fame-caliber numbers.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (3): Does quarterback Joe Burrow sign a contract extension in August? Yes. Bengals owner Mike Brown previously rewarded in-house quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton with big-money extensions, and Burrow will be next. The guess is an average of more than $50 million and less than $55 million.

4. San Francisco 49ers (5): Who starts at quarterback in Week 1? Brock Purdy, injured in the NFC title game, underwent offseason elbow surgery, but if he’s healthy, he should get the nod over Trey Lance.

5. Buffalo Bills (4): Who wins the middle linebacker spot? A.J. Klein initially, and Terrel Bernard eventually.

6. New York Jets (8): Who will be the Jets’ “Hard Knocks” star? Cornerback Sauce Gardner will make sure he is. That he is an on-the-field-star, too, makes it even better.

7. Miami Dolphins (7): Do the Dolphins even need free-agent tailback Dalvin Cook? Not really. They have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, and the zone-blocking scheme has made standouts of myriad unproven players.

8. Seattle Seahawks (6): Can the Seahawks survive quarterback Geno Smith’s inevitable return-to-normal? Last year, Smith had 30 touchdown passes (his previous high was 13) and nine wins (most since eight in 2013). The best way for Smith to avoid huge mistakes – just throw it to Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

9. Baltimore Ravens (10): Is it finally time for Lamar Jackson to play every game? The Ravens hired play-caller Todd Monken, signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted receiver Zay Flowers to place a bigger emphasis on Jackson throwing it instead of running it as often (727 carries in 70 games).

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (9): How will the Jaguars replace suspended left tackle Cam Robinson (first four games)? Nobody in Jacksonville appears worried. The Jags will use 2021 second-rounder Walker Little at left tackle, and if he plays well, he will keep the job.

11. Minnesota Vikings (11): What will receiver Justin Jefferson’s new contract look like? The industry website Spotrac projects the deal to be $128 million over four years ($32 million average, breaking the current mark of $30 million for Miami’s Tyreek Hill). The Vikings drafted Jefferson with one of the picks they received from the Bills in the Diggs trade.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (13): How will new play-caller Kellen Moore make an impact? Easy – the Chargers will actually take advantage of Justin Herbert’s downfield throwing ability and produce big plays.

13. Dallas Cowboys (14): Can Mike McCarthy, play-caller, rescue Mike McCarthy, head coach? The Cowboys are stressing the importance of running it more often and effectively. That kind of thinking kind of dooms them from the hop, right?

14. Detroit Lions (12): Why all the offseason praise for the Lions? Because it’s convenient. The Lions will contend for a wild card, but not the division.

15. New York Giants (15): Will running back Saquon Barkley play in Week 1? Yes. Barkley hasn’t signed his franchise tender, which means he can’t be fined for not reporting to camp. But he’ll be on the practice field after Labor Day.

16. Atlanta Falcons (16): Why are the Falcons your AFC South favorite? By default. The Falcons spent huge money in free agency and are sticking with Desmond Ridder at quarterback. Look for Taylor Heinicke to take over in late October when coach Arthur Smith feels his seat on fire.

17. Washington Commanders (18): How does coach Ron Rivera survive the ownership change? Making the playoffs might do it – the Commanders haven’t won a postseason game since January 2006. But there isn’t a great track record of a new owner retaining a head coach they didn’t hire.

18. Cleveland Browns (19): Is Myles Garrett destined for a good-stats-on-a-bad team status? It sure looks that way. Garrett has seasons of seven, 13½, 10, 12, 16 and 16 sacks, respectively, but the Browns have reached the playoffs once in that time. If this was the NBA, Garrett would be engineering his exit.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (20): Kenny Pickett – buying or selling? Cop-out answer alert – neither … yet.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (17): Why does Year 3 of Dave Ziegler/Josh McDaniels feel like Year 1? The roster churn keeps on going, a kind of upheaval that should be over by a regime’s third season.

21. Tennessee Titans (21): What kind of impact will new receiver DeAndre Hopkins make? Minimal. Hopkins opted to sign with the Titans because no team considered elite had the combination of cap space and desire to add him.

22. Carolina Panthers (23): Among the first-round quarterbacks, is Bryce Young the best set up to succeed? Without a doubt. The Panthers surrounded Young with coaching (Frank Reich and Josh McCown) and veteran skill-position players (running back Miles Sanders and receiver Adam Thielen). And the division stinks.

23. New England Patriots (22): Does Bailey Zappe have a shot to beat out Mac Jones? Doubtful. The Patriots invested a first-round pick in Jones, and it makes sense to see how he benefits from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s arrival.

24. New Orleans Saints (24): Are the Saints fine to be long-term residents of the league’s Dreaded Middle? For some reason, they keep chasing, instead of resetting. Since 2006, the Saints have lost at least eight games in eight years, but lost as many as 10 just once (last year).

25. Denver Broncos (25): Can Sean Payton rescue quarterback Russell Wilson? In the last three years, Wilson has regressed from 40 touchdown passes to 25 to 16 and from 12 wins to six to four. Wilson will be better than last year’s debacle.

26. Green Bay Packers (26): Did the Packers surround new quarterback Jordan Love with enough talent? Yes … for 2024. Green Bay’s two-deep on offense has four rookies and two second-year players.

27. Los Angeles Rams (27): Any team with Aaron Donald can’t possibly finish with the worst record, right? Correct. There aren’t many veterans left, but they are a proud group, led by Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp.

28. Indianapolis Colts (28): Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew in Week 1? It depends on whether the Colts feel Richardson will benefit from only learning-on-the-fly. They should start him right away.

29. Chicago Bears (29): Can Justin Fields add passing to his repertoire? His status as the Bears franchise quarterback is resting on it. His 1,143 rushing yards last year led all quarterbacks, but playing that style isn’t sustainable. D.J. Moore from Carolina will provide a big-play target.

30. Houston Texans (31): Are the Texans ready to be functional? DeMeco Ryans is the franchise’s fourth big whistle in as many seasons, ridiculous instability, even in the NFL.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30): Will the pain of 2023 be worth it? Absolutely. The Buccaneers knew what they were getting into – all-in for a title during Tom Brady’s three-year stay. They won the Super Bowl in ’20. Now, it’s about finding which young players should be parts of the foundation in ’24.

32. Arizona Cardinals (32): Can the Cardinals achieve the dual feat of showcasing quarterback Kyler Murray while tanking for USC quarterback Caleb Williams? That would be a magic hat act. The best case – Murray gets back from his ACL injury and stays healthy and the Cardinals take 50 cents-on-the-dollar to trade him and clear the deck for Williams.