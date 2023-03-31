Isaiah McDuffie and Steven Means moved among the buzz of the students in the cafeteria of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89, beneath the din of lunchtime announcements, and the cacophony of laughter, chatter and a few shouts between classmates.

McDuffie carried a pen with him and signed autographs for students, and he answered some of their questions as he walked among the lunch tables.

How did you get to where you are now?

How did you do well in school?

“I told them, you can do well in school, too, and you can do whatever you put your mind to,” McDuffie said.

Nearby, Means posed for selfies, offered fist bumps and chatted with students who circled him each time he took a seat at a different lunch table Friday afternoon.

McDuffie is preparing for his third season with the Green Bay Packers, and Means for his ninth season in the NFL and second with the Baltimore Ravens, so they should be used to the roar of surrounding crowds.

But the lunchtime clamor was closer to a whisper, compared to the rock-star ovation McDuffie and Means received from students, teachers and administrators when they walked into the auditorium of the kindergarten through eighth-grade school in the Grider neighborhood.

They answered questions about their paths to the NFL, about their time in the Buffalo Public Schools and what their goals were as they grew up in Buffalo. Their purpose, though, was to bestow life lessons upon the students in the audience, as part of the Buffalo Public Schools’ “Achieve Your Dreams” initiative.

“We have a lot of people with raw talent who are good, athletically, but you’ve got to keep those grades up, too,” BPS Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams told the students before she introduced Means and McDuffie. “You’ve got to get to college. You’ve got to graduate from high school. It’s a whole thing. It’s not an ‘or.’ You just can’t have one. You’ve got to have both.”

The event was organized by a group of BPS employees that included Williams, Bennett High School football coach Steve McDuffie, assistant superintendent of athletics Michael House, school board president Sharon Belton-Cottman and supervisor of elementary education Ashley Young.

Means, a 2008 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, encouraged the students to pursue their dreams, and to pursue greatness.

McDuffie, a 2017 Olmsted graduate who played football at Bennett for his father, Steve, impressed upon the students the value of working through adversity, and how it is formative in someone’s life.

Means also had some motivation for his message. He remembered when he was in grade school in Buffalo, and a speaker came in and asked students what their hopes and goals were.

Means said, confidently: “I want to go to the NFL.”

He was eyed with some skepticism, asked if he had a secondary plan, and then told he had a minimal shot to become a professional football player.

“I went home that night, and it crushed me,” Means said.

But instead of internalizing the skepticism, Means used it as motivation, and he intensified his passion of football. He played at the University at Buffalo, then embarked on an NFL career in 2013.

He encouraged the students to find their own interests and fascinations, and when he asked them what they wanted to do in life, he got a surprising mix of answers: Entrepreneur. Barber. Beautician. Doctor. Traveler. Teacher. Professional athlete.

“All you have to do is like it, have fun with it, and enjoy it,” Means said. “Then, get to the point where you love it, where you think about it, all the time. Every time you’re going to do it, or you’re waking up, you think about that one thing. And get to the point where you live it, every day you’re doing it, every day, it becomes your life. To the point where you become obsessed with and perfect it, and you master it, and then they pay you for it.

“It worked for me. I’ve been playing football since I was five years old, for 27 years. It took me 17 years just to get to the NFL. I just enjoyed it, and then I got to high school and I got to love it.”

McDuffie, who is more soft-spoken, chose to engage with the students, turning his time into a question-and-answer session. The first question he was asked cut right to the chase.

One of the students asked McDuffie how he felt about the next potential move for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has expressed his intentions to join the New York Jets after 19 seasons with the Packers.

“That’s a tough question right there,” said McDuffie, who played football at Boston College. “I wish I knew the answer to that one, too.”

Surprisingly enough, none of the students asked Means about his teammate, Lamar Jackson. The quarterback hasn’t been able to reach a new contract with the Ravens.

Means even had some fun with a few of the questions he and McDuffie answered. When asked what he and McDuffie thought of the hometown Bills, Means was quick to quip.

"They're a good team," Means said, grinning. "I just beat them a lot."

But team contracts, personal allegiances and rivalries aside, McDuffie and Means found fulfillment in returning to their hometown and sharing formulas of what has helped them reach professional football: focusing on their education, following their dreams and giving back to their families and communities.

“This is a great age,” McDuffie said. “It’s a pivotal time, especially, seventh and eighth grade, and they’re about to go to high school. To me, that’s one of the most important times in your life. I’m going to give a lot of encouraging words to them.”