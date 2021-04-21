NFL owners table Bills' proposal that head-coach, GM spots be filled after Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills came up with what seemed like an abundantly fair concept for filling future head-coaching and general manager spots in the NFL.
Their idea was for teams to hold off interviewing candidates until after the conference championship games and wait until after the Super Bowl to do the hiring.
The NFL Network analyst projected University of Washington defensive end Joe Tryon for the Bills in a mock draft early this month. He still thinks Tryon will be there when the Bills’ selection comes up.
For the time being, the majority of NFL club owners aren't ready to embrace the Bills' proposal. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the owners decided Wednesday to table it for more discussion by the league's workplace diversity committee, which includes Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
Of the seven new head coaches hired earlier this year, none came from teams that advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Bills saw a specific need for change in the hiring timeline after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier missed out on head-coaching opportunities after the 2020 season. Daboll and Frazier were considered to be put at a disadvantage because the Bills advanced to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Samuel had solid production in more than two years as a starter at Florida State. Of the 137 times he was targeted, he was credited with 29 pass defenses and four interceptions.
The issue would figure to again surface after the 2021 season for Daboll, who was interviewed by the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, and Frazier, who was interviewed by the Houston Texans.
The Bills also have a general manager candidate on their staff in assistant GM Joe Schoen.
The NFL did announce the adoption of the following playing rules:
• Elimination of overtime in the preseason.
• Establishing, for one year, a maximum of nine players from the receiving team in the "setup zone," the area between 10 and 25 yards from the spot of the kickoff, to help make it easier for the kicking team to recover onside kicks. Teams typically put 10 or 11 in the setup zone in anticipation of an onside kick.
The Bills' GM said enough to make it seem like last year’s draft experience – in which the Bills stood pat for each of their seven selections – was an aberration.
• Permitting the replay official and designated members of the NFL officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.
• Enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive point(s)-after conversion attempts.
• A loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.
The NFL also will require clubs to submit tryouts and visits to the league office throughout the entire year. However, such transactions will only be reported to clubs from the start of training camp through the conclusion of the Super Bowl, unless it is with a restricted or unrestricted free agent.