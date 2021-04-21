 Skip to main content
NFL owners table Bills' proposal that head-coach, GM spots be filled after Super Bowl
top story

NFL owners table Bills' proposal that head-coach, GM spots be filled after Super Bowl

Daboll

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the sidelines before a game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills came up with what seemed like an abundantly fair concept for filling future head-coaching and general manager spots in the NFL.

Their idea was for teams to hold off interviewing candidates until after the conference championship games and wait until after the Super Bowl to do the hiring.

For the time being, the majority of NFL club owners aren't ready to embrace the Bills' proposal. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the owners decided Wednesday to table it for more discussion by the league's workplace diversity committee, which includes Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.

Of the seven new head coaches hired earlier this year, none came from teams that advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Bills saw a specific need for change in the hiring timeline after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier missed out on head-coaching opportunities after the 2020 season. Daboll and Frazier were considered to be put at a disadvantage because the Bills advanced to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The issue would figure to again surface after the 2021 season for Daboll, who was interviewed by the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, and Frazier, who was interviewed by the Houston Texans.

The Bills also have a general manager candidate on their staff in assistant GM Joe Schoen.

The NFL did announce the adoption of the following playing rules:

• Elimination of overtime in the preseason.

• Establishing, for one year, a maximum of nine players from the receiving team in the "setup zone," the area between 10 and 25 yards from the spot of the kickoff, to help make it easier for the kicking team to recover onside kicks. Teams typically put 10 or 11 in the setup zone in anticipation of an onside kick.

• Permitting the replay official and designated members of the NFL officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.

• Enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive point(s)-after conversion attempts.

• A loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.

• Expand jersey number options for certain positions. The change would allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers.

The NFL also will require clubs to submit tryouts and visits to the league office throughout the entire year. However, such transactions will only be reported to clubs from the start of training camp through the conclusion of the Super Bowl, unless it is with a restricted or unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, the NFL announced that it will release the 2021 regular-season schedule on May 12 at 8 p.m.

