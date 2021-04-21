NFL owners table Bills' proposal that head-coach, GM spots be filled after Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills came up with what seemed like an abundantly fair concept for filling future head-coaching and general manager spots in the NFL.

Their idea was for teams to hold off interviewing candidates until after the conference championship games and wait until after the Super Bowl to do the hiring.

For the time being, the majority of NFL club owners aren't ready to embrace the Bills' proposal. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the owners decided Wednesday to table it for more discussion by the league's workplace diversity committee, which includes Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.

Of the seven new head coaches hired earlier this year, none came from teams that advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Bills saw a specific need for change in the hiring timeline after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier missed out on head-coaching opportunities after the 2020 season. Daboll and Frazier were considered to be put at a disadvantage because the Bills advanced to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The issue would figure to again surface after the 2021 season for Daboll, who was interviewed by the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, and Frazier, who was interviewed by the Houston Texans.