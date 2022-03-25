NFL owners poised to approve $200M loan to help finance $1.4B stadium for Buffalo Bills

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have indicated that negotiations for public funding are in the final stretch, but until a memorandum of understanding is signed by all parties, the NFL owners are voting on a proposed deal – not an actual one.

The terms of the deal – including length, immediate state and county contributions and financial obligations over time – are not publicly known.

Hochul has previously cited the New York State budget deadline of April 1 as the deadline for reaching a stadium agreement.

A full, formal agreement will require approval from both New York State and Erie County legislators. Gaining the approval of those government bodies will take some time. Erie County Legislature members have indicated they may take up to 30 days to approve a deal.

But receiving a greenlight from NFL owners for G-4 funding is also key to keeping the project’s timeline on track. The Bills hope to open the stadium by 2026.

“The upcoming owners meetings are a part of the public-private partnership that we’ve stressed from day one,” said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of the Bills’ parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and the team’s lead negotiator. “Our NFL partners are a huge part of that. G-4 funding is available to all 32 teams and we’re hopeful to include that in the final package.”

