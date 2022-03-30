NFL owners meetings observations: Beane not in any rush to add a cornerback, Farwell's new boss

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Brandon Beane is on to the draft.
The Buffalo Bills’ general manager has spent just about every resource available to him in free agency, leaving the team tight against the salary cap. As a result, the draft remains the biggest tool left to use when it comes to improving the roster.
Of course, Beane has already accomplished many of his goals, including most recently when he kept the team’s projected starting lineup together by matching the contract offer the Bears made to restricted free agent guard Ryan Bates.
“My main focus right now is the draft. We're out of money unless you guys have some here,” Beane jokingly said to reporters at the annual NFL owners meetings. “Other than that, we'll always look. After the draft we'll be looking. We're never satisfied. We got a lot of positions that I still want to get more depth.”
At the top of that list, at least for fans, is cornerback. With Levi Wallace bolting for Pittsburgh, the Bills’ projected starters are Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson. It remains to be seen, however, whether White will be ready to play in Week 1 – and if he is, if he’ll look like his usual, All-Pro self, as he comes back from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving night.
Because of that and the thin depth chart behind those two, there has been a bit of anxiousness among Bills Mafia about what Beane is going to do at the position. That uneasy feeling isn’t shared by the GM, though.
“We're not just waking up every day saying, 'Where's the corner?' We're looking everywhere and we have a lot of time,” he said. “We don't play games until September. It's my job to make sure we have the roster ready by then and not April 1.
“We'll look to continue to address multiple positions now, the draft, after the draft, whatever it takes. Anything is on the table for corner or any other spot.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott said White continues his rehab work at the Bills’ facility and is doing well, although it’s still too early to put a time frame on when he’ll be ready.
“Then Dane, we have a lot of confidence in Dane as well, and the work that he’s put in and shown, and the results on the field to this point – albeit a small sample,” McDermott said. “Then we’ve got the young guys behind him who are working hard and just got through their first year. Still got Cam Lewis, who we’ve got a lot of confidence in as well … without getting into everyone, we’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys.”
Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Steelers. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin explained what attracted his team to Wallace.
Support Local Journalism
“This is a guy that has just been battle tested in every stage of life,” Tomlin said. “He was a walk-on at Alabama and earned his way. He was undrafted in Buffalo and earned his way. I'm just really excited about having an opportunity to work with a guy who has overcome adversity and smiled in the face of it in the manner in which he has throughout every level of play.”
Here are three more observations from the owners meetings:
1. The J.D. McKissic saga is over from Washington’s perspective. McKissic agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills, only to return to Washington when the Commanders made the same offer. That left Beane steaming. The Bills’ general manager said it also complicated the relationship with Washington’s front office and coaching staff. Beane and McDermott have a long history with Washington coach Ron Rivera dating back to their time with Carolina. Rivera didn’t have much to say about the matter this week.
“More so than anything else during that period, J.D. wanted to come back,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is about what the players want, and that’s about where we are.”
Asked whether he thinks the relationship between the two teams is strained after what Beane said, Rivera didn’t agree.
“I think they’re OK,” he said.
McDermott also weighed in on the matter.
“I just wish it would have unfolded differently,” he said. “Obviously every player is entitled to make their own decision. There’s just, the process that led to that decision amongst the two clubs, I’d like to have seen gone differently.
“We’re professionals. That’s why we do what we do and we’re going to continue doing business a certain way in Buffalo, the way we believe is the right way. At the end of the day, we can’t control the way people do business.”
2. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was “surprised” Heath Farwell was available. Jacksonville hired Farwell to be their new special teams coordinator – a role he had held in Buffalo the past two seasons.
“I didn't have any history with Heath, but when I was looking for a special-teams coordinator, I wanted somebody that's led those units that are top 10, top five special teams units every year, like he's coached,” Pederson said. “He's somebody that has a very similar approach to the game that I have. It's just a good relationship and it worked out that we could get him.
"They were really good on special teams, and it was a little bit of a surprise, but I'm happy to have him.”
3. The Vikings are happy Harrison Phillips is aboard. Phillips signed a three-year contract to leave the Bills for Minnesota.
“First of all, the production on tape, he affects the game in the run and pass game. You see a fit next to Dalvin Tomlinson and the edge players we’re going to have,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Harrison’s impacting the game. He’s playing consistently. Obviously very well coached with that defense there in Buffalo. Then you see some of the off-the-field stuff and you realize when we start talking about the type of guy we want, what it means to be a Viking, he checks all those boxes. I definitely think our community and all of Minnesota will feel him.”