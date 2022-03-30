NFL owners meetings observations: Beane not in any rush to add a cornerback, Farwell's new boss

“We're not just waking up every day saying, 'Where's the corner?' We're looking everywhere and we have a lot of time,” he said. “We don't play games until September. It's my job to make sure we have the roster ready by then and not April 1.

“We'll look to continue to address multiple positions now, the draft, after the draft, whatever it takes. Anything is on the table for corner or any other spot.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said White continues his rehab work at the Bills’ facility and is doing well, although it’s still too early to put a time frame on when he’ll be ready.

“Then Dane, we have a lot of confidence in Dane as well, and the work that he’s put in and shown, and the results on the field to this point – albeit a small sample,” McDermott said. “Then we’ve got the young guys behind him who are working hard and just got through their first year. Still got Cam Lewis, who we’ve got a lot of confidence in as well … without getting into everyone, we’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys.”

Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Steelers. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin explained what attracted his team to Wallace.

