NFL owners, execs praise deal to finance new Bills stadium as win for small-market teams

“I think New York State and the governor and the county have done a wonderful job, and I think it’s just fantastic for the Buffalo community and Western New York,” Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “It’s a real positive win-win for the state, the county, and the fans and the team.”

The agreement to finance the stadium has been negotiated since late summer, after an engineering study commissioned by the county and completed in early 2021 determined the upper deck at Highmark Stadium would need to be replaced in five to seven years.

A separate engineering report commissioned by the state determined building a new stadium was more cost effective than renovating the existing venue, which is expected to be razed for parking space.

Bills coach Sean McDermott had a simple request for what he wanted in a new stadium: “Loud. That’s my preference.”

Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and lead negotiator for the Bills’ owners, referenced the coach’s comments in announcing the deal to reporters in Palm Beach.