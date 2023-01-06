 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

NFL owners approve AFC playoff proposal to account for not resuming Bills-Bengals game

  • Updated
  • 0
Center of attention (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets his team pumped up before taking the field for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

NFL owners approved on Friday the AFC playoff seeding proposal created to account for the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday due to Damar Hamlin’s injury and will not be resumed.

Once Week 18 is completed, Kansas City will have played a full 17-game season, but the Bills and Bengals will have only played 16 games apiece. Their current records are 13-3 (Chiefs), 12-3 (Bills) and 11-4 (Bengals).

The Bills’ seeding possibilities:

No. 1: The Bills will earn the top seed, a first-round bye and host a potential AFC Championship Game if Kansas City loses at Las Vegas on Saturday and the Bills beat New England on Sunday. The result of the Baltimore-Cincinnati game will not matter and the Bengals will be the third seed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

No. 2: If the Chiefs beat Las Vegas, they will clinch the top seed and the Bills will be the second seed – and host at least two playoff games – if they beat New England or Baltimore beats Cincinnati. If Kansas City and Buffalo are the Nos. 1-2 seeds, the AFC title game will be played at a neutral site.

People are also reading…

No. 3: A Bills loss to New England combined with a Bengals win over the Ravens will put the Bills into the third spot. A Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be in Kansas City (if the Chiefs beat Las Vegas) or at a neutral site (if the Chiefs lose to Las Vegas).

The only scenario in which Cincinnati and Kansas City play the AFC title game at a neutral site: The Bengals are the No. 2 seed and the Chiefs lose to Las Vegas on Saturday.

The bottom line: If the Bills beat New England, they will play at home in the Divisional Round as the No. 1 or 2 seed.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL officially cancels Bills-Bengals game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News