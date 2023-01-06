NFL owners approve AFC playoff proposal to account for not resuming Bills-Bengals game

NFL owners approved on Friday the AFC playoff seeding proposal created to account for the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday due to Damar Hamlin’s injury and will not be resumed.

Once Week 18 is completed, Kansas City will have played a full 17-game season, but the Bills and Bengals will have only played 16 games apiece. Their current records are 13-3 (Chiefs), 12-3 (Bills) and 11-4 (Bengals).

The Bills’ seeding possibilities:

No. 1: The Bills will earn the top seed, a first-round bye and host a potential AFC Championship Game if Kansas City loses at Las Vegas on Saturday and the Bills beat New England on Sunday. The result of the Baltimore-Cincinnati game will not matter and the Bengals will be the third seed.

No. 2: If the Chiefs beat Las Vegas, they will clinch the top seed and the Bills will be the second seed – and host at least two playoff games – if they beat New England or Baltimore beats Cincinnati. If Kansas City and Buffalo are the Nos. 1-2 seeds, the AFC title game will be played at a neutral site.

No. 3: A Bills loss to New England combined with a Bengals win over the Ravens will put the Bills into the third spot. A Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be in Kansas City (if the Chiefs beat Las Vegas) or at a neutral site (if the Chiefs lose to Las Vegas).

The only scenario in which Cincinnati and Kansas City play the AFC title game at a neutral site: The Bengals are the No. 2 seed and the Chiefs lose to Las Vegas on Saturday.

The bottom line: If the Bills beat New England, they will play at home in the Divisional Round as the No. 1 or 2 seed.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.