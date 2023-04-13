Prompted by photos posted last week of New York Jets coach Robert Saleh on the golf course and his bulging biceps, the crew at NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" made their list of the fittest NFL coaches.

The Bills' Sean McDermott was listed at No. 2.

"Wrestler in high school, absolute beast, defensive back," Kyle Brandt said.

Co-host Peter Schrager went further, puffing out his chest and lifting his shoulders to look muscular.

"If you see Sean McDermott, he’s like, 'How ya doing? Sean McDermott. What’s going on?' "

Added Brandt, "McDermott works out in his driveway and we’re not even sure why, but he does it."

Here is the segment:

So, why is working out so important to McDermott? He shared some details on a podcast hosted by his former William & Mary football teammate Todd Durkin a couple of years ago.

In the offseason, McDermott said, "On a normal weekday, I try to get up at a decent hour. I don’t like the day to get ahead of me, I like to get ahead of the day so I try to get my workout in. I’ve got a bunch of bands or do cardio. I’ve got a nice hill by my house. I’ll hit some yoga once in a while for some clarity of my mind. Little bit of quiet time in the Bible and then get off to my day and get on to my work."

Asked what qualifies as a decent hour, he said, "Not too bad. Between 5 and 7 and try to get eight hours. How important that eight hours is with rest and recovery and keeping your body right."

That 5 a.m. is late compared to his in-season routine.

"I’ll typically get up around 3:30 and I’ll get in there when it’s quiet and I’ll either watch film or I’ll get my workout in," he told Durkin. "That’s when I get my day started during the season. There is nothing better than getting a sweat going in the morning … I try to go to sleep by 10, 10:30, something like that. I get in a habit during the season and that’s what works for me."

Dealing with the stress of his job is one reason that McDermott is so insistent on working out.

"It’s part of the competitive edge," he said. "My wife knows, there are two things, if Sean McDermott doesn’t work out or isn’t well-rested – and I’m usually not well-rested during the season – she’ll tell me, ‘Hey, you need to get a workout or a nap. You’re not right right now.’

"There are so many stressors on our minds and bodies and our spirits in this profession, or in life right now, that you’re able to put your health first. If you’re not right, then you can’t expect your team to be right."

McDermott, though, also has spoken about trying to find a better work-life balance, an elusive goal for an NFL coach. The term balance doesn't even really apply: 50/50 is not attainable, especially in a demanding business in which bags under eyes have been a badge of honor.

“The older I've gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother,” McDermott told the News last spring. “There's a balance.”