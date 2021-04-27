NFL mock drafts favor Bills selecting Asante Samuel Jr., Travis Etienne, Joe Tryon at 30

Don’t be fooled by the name. Mock drafts are nothing to mock.
Despite what they might say for public consumption, those who do the actual selecting of players do pay attention to them. In fact, more than a few NFL general managers have been known to assign someone in their scouting department, usually an intern or entry level staffer, the task of reviewing the many mocks generated by media types.
The purpose falls under the general heading of the more information, the better. It’s no secret that a good number of those who do the mocking consult club player-personnel employees who tend to be open about sharing the way they expect teams other than their own to draft. As with everything else under the heading of “For What It’s Worth,” mock results sometimes/often get tossed into the heaping pile of data teams accumulate.
Here’s our contribution: Of 36 mock drafts The Buffalo News reviewed, most (six) say the Buffalo Bills will choose Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 30th overall pick in Round 1 on Thursday night.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon are tied for second with four each. Our own Jay Skurski is among the Etienne selectors.
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore were each chosen three times.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Bills trading out of the first round.
We all will find out soon enough.
|MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP
|Selector, outlet
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|Jay Skurski, Buffalo News
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|RB
|Patrik Walker, CBS
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Florida St.
|CB
|Peter King, NBC
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|RB
|Chad Reuter, NFL.com
|Trade down
|Ryan Wilson, CBS
|Zaven Collins
|Tulsa
|LB
|Chris Trapasso, CBS
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|Syracuse
|CB
|Benjamin Solak, PFN
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|CB
|Trevor Sikemma, PFN
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|DE
|Steve Palazzolo, PFF
|Alihaj Vera-Tucker
|USC
|G
|Sam Monson, PFF
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|DE
|Vinnie Iyer, TSN
|Joseph Ossai
|Texas
|Edge
|Rhett Lewis, NFL.com
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|RB
|Dave Zangaro, NBC
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|RB
|George Chahrouri, PFF
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|WR
|Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Florida St.
|CB
|Peter Schraeger, NFL.com
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Florida St.
|CB
|Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
|Joe Tryon
|Washington
|Edge
|Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
|Christian Barmore
|Alabama
|DT
|Mel Kiper, ESPN
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|DE
|Todd McShay, ESPN
|Jaelan Phillips
|DE
|Miami
|Rob Rang, Fox
|Christian Barmore
|Alabama
|DT
|Dane Brugler, Athletic
|Jayson Oweh
|Penn State
|Edge
|Eric Edholm, Yahoo
|Jayson Oweh
|Penn State
|Edge
|John Clayton WaPo
|Christian Barmore
|Alabama
|DT
|Ben Volin, Boston Globe
|Jayson Oweh
|Penn State
|Edge
|USA TODAY Network
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Florida St.
|CB
|Ryan McCrystal, Sharp
|Gregory Rouseau
|Miami
|DE
|Joe Giglio, NJ.com
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|WR
|Chris Simms, NBC
|Gregory Rouseau
|Miami
|DE
|Calvin Watkins, DMN
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Florida St.
|CB
|Eddie Brown, SD Union Trib
|Joe Tryon
|Washington
|Edge
|Pete Prisco, CBS
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Florida St.
|CB
|Charles Davis, NFL.com
|Joe Tryon
|Washington
|Edge
|Barry Wilner, AP
|Jamin Davis
|Kentucky
|LB
|Adam Rank, NFL.com
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|RB
