NFL mock drafts favor Bills selecting Asante Samuel Jr., Travis Etienne, Joe Tryon at 30
NC St Florida St Football

Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr., right, is projected as a late first-round or early second-round selection in the NFL draft.

 Mark Wallheiser/Associate Press

Don’t be fooled by the name. Mock drafts are nothing to mock.

Despite what they might say for public consumption, those who do the actual selecting of players do pay attention to them. In fact, more than a few NFL general managers have been known to assign someone in their scouting department, usually an intern or entry level staffer, the task of reviewing the many mocks generated by media types.

The purpose falls under the general heading of the more information, the better. It’s no secret that a good number of those who do the mocking consult club player-personnel employees who tend to be open about sharing the way they expect teams other than their own to draft. As with everything else under the heading of “For What It’s Worth,” mock results sometimes/often get tossed into the heaping pile of data teams accumulate.

Here’s our contribution: Of 36 mock drafts The Buffalo News reviewed, most (six) say the Buffalo Bills will choose Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 30th overall pick in Round 1 on Thursday night.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon are tied for second with four each. Our own Jay Skurski is among the Etienne selectors.

Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore were each chosen three times.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Bills trading out of the first round.

We all will find out soon enough.

MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP   
Selector, outletPlayerSchoolPos.
Jay Skurski, Buffalo NewsTravis EtienneClemsonRB
Patrik Walker, CBSAsante Samuel Jr.Florida St.CB
Peter King, NBCTravis EtienneClemsonRB
Chad Reuter, NFL.comTrade down  
Ryan Wilson, CBSZaven CollinsTulsaLB
Chris Trapasso, CBSIfeatu MelifonwuSyracuseCB
Benjamin Solak, PFNTravis EtienneClemsonCB
Trevor Sikemma, PFNAzeez OjulariGeorgiaDE
Steve Palazzolo, PFFAlihaj Vera-TuckerUSCG
Sam Monson, PFFAzeez OjulariGeorgiaDE
Vinnie Iyer, TSNJoseph OssaiTexasEdge
Rhett Lewis, NFL.comNajee HarrisAlabamaRB
Dave Zangaro, NBCNajee HarrisAlabamaRB
George Chahrouri, PFFRondale MoorePurdueWR
Luke Easterling, Draft WireAsante Samuel Jr.Florida St.CB
Peter Schraeger, NFL.comAsante Samuel Jr.Florida St.CB
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.comJoe TryonWashingtonEdge
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.comChristian BarmoreAlabamaDT 
Mel Kiper, ESPNAzeez OjulariGeorgiaDE
Todd McShay, ESPNJaelan PhillipsDEMiami
Rob Rang, FoxChristian BarmoreAlabamaDT 
Dane Brugler, AthleticJayson OwehPenn StateEdge
Eric Edholm, YahooJayson OwehPenn StateEdge
John Clayton WaPoChristian BarmoreAlabamaDT 
Ben Volin, Boston GlobeJayson OwehPenn StateEdge
USA TODAY NetworkAsante Samuel Jr.Florida St.CB
Ryan McCrystal, SharpGregory RouseauMiamiDE 
Joe Giglio, NJ.comRondale MoorePurdueWR
Chris Simms, NBCGregory RouseauMiamiDE 
Calvin Watkins, DMNAsante Samuel Jr.Florida St.CB
Eddie Brown, SD Union TribJoe TryonWashingtonEdge 
Pete Prisco, CBSAsante Samuel Jr.Florida St.CB
Charles Davis, NFL.comJoe TryonWashingtonEdge
Barry Wilner, APJamin DavisKentuckyLB
Adam Rank, NFL.comTravis EtienneClemsonRB

Who is Bills' target in Round 1 of NFL draft? Making the cases for edge rusher, cornerback, running back

News Bills Reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan square off on what position the Bills should target with their first-round pick, No. 30 overall, as the NFL draft begins Thursday. 
