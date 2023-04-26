While the Buffalo Bills are not slotted to pick in this year’s draft until No. 27, a number of mock drafts all point to the Bills addressing the same side of the ball.

The Buffalo News looked at 25 mock drafts by national analysts. They heavily leaned offense, with 18 of the 25 going offense, and 12 of those selecting a wide receiver for Buffalo. Four others bolstered the offensive line, and there were even a couple of running backs picked.

Jordan Addison, a wide receiver out of USC, was mocked to the Bills in seven of the 25 drafts. The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski was among those who selected Addison.

Addison’s breakout season came as a sophomore at Pittsburgh in 2021. He had 1,593 receiving yards on 100 catches that year, and his 17 touchdown receptions were tied for most in FBS. Addison then transferred to USC, where he led the Trojans in receiving, despite missing three games.

“When the ball is in the air, his ability to adjust to it, to run under it and the second gear you look for – he has all those things,” ESPN's Todd McShay said. “I know he’s undersized, but he’s played inside and outside and I just like his agility. He’s one of the best route-runners in the class and is a really confident pass-catcher.

“His acceleration and suddenness – he’s a dynamic athlete. He won’t be a No. 1, but a solid 2 or a great 3 in this league.”

Other wide receivers mocked to the Bills were Zay Flowers of Boston College, Josh Downs of North Carolina and Quentin Johnston of TCU.

Of the 12 analysts who went with wide receivers, the shared reasoning was to give Josh Allen and the Bills another weapon.

For those who looked to defense, the main reasoning was to fill holes. Three analysts went with linebackers, each nabbing a different player to help replace Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. The Bills have heavily invested in defense in the first round, but many think this is the year to go offense.

Asterisks mark a trade.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Bijan Robinson* RB Texas

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Sam Monson, PFF: Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: Cody Mauch OL North Dakota State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

PFF Editors, PFF: Gordon McGuinness OL Ohio State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Jack Campbell* LB Iowa

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Nate Davis, USA Today: Jordan Addison WR USC

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Jordan Addison WR USC

Diante Lee, The Athletic: Jordan Addison WR USC

Todd McShay, ESPN: Jordan Addison WR USC

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Jordan Addison WR USC

Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Jordan Addison WR USC

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Peter King, NBC Sports: Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Myles Murphy Edge Clemson

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida

Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports: O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Matt Miller, ESPN: Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Jay Skurski, Buffalo News: Zay Flowers* WR Boston College

Danny Kelly, Ringer: Zay Flowers WR Boston College