 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NFL meetings expected to be quiet for Buffalo Bills

  • 0
Bills Titans Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula takes a phone call in pregame against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pegula and Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia will attend league meetings this week.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills' bye week might be even a little quieter than originally expected.

While the team heads into a weekend off, two of the Bills' top officials – owner Terry Pegula and Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia – are heading to New York City, where representatives of all 32 clubs are gathering Tuesday and Wednesday for league meetings. (Co-owner and team President Kim Pegula, who has been under treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, won't be in attendance.)

The gathering expected to be low-key for the Bills. A team spokesman confirmed to The News that there are no Buffalo-related items on the agenda.

That wasn't the original plan. Last spring, when a preliminary agreement for the funding of a $1.4 billion stadium was reached between team, league and Erie County and New York state officials, this meeting was a key date. It was the likely time when the league's 32 teams would approve the final lease agreement and G-4 loan funding, which provides $150 million of the team's $550 million contribution to the project.

People are also reading…

But the original date for the full agreement to be reached – Sept. 1 – passed without the long-form paperwork between the parties being finalized. As negotiations continue over construction and lease details, including a much-discussed community benefits agreement, the deadline has been twice extended.

All sides are expressing optimism that a final agreement will reached. Raccuia told The News last week that the sides are "committed" to finalizing the agreement, while Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who saw delays a decade ago when finalizing the current lease deal for Highmark Stadium, said, "We're progressing, and everyone is working in earnest to get a deal done."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, said, "I've spent a lot of capital on this one. This is going to get finalized."

This extension allows for a 30-day period past the completion of state environmental impact study. That likely means the extension could carry into December. NFL team executives convene again that month in Texas, though it's unclear whether that meeting will include any review or approval of the Bills' stadium agreement.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News