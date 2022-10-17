NFL meetings expected to be quiet for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' bye week might be even a little quieter than originally expected.

While the team heads into a weekend off, two of the Bills' top officials – owner Terry Pegula and Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia – are heading to New York City, where representatives of all 32 clubs are gathering Tuesday and Wednesday for league meetings. (Co-owner and team President Kim Pegula, who has been under treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, won't be in attendance.)

The gathering expected to be low-key for the Bills. A team spokesman confirmed to The News that there are no Buffalo-related items on the agenda.

That wasn't the original plan. Last spring, when a preliminary agreement for the funding of a $1.4 billion stadium was reached between team, league and Erie County and New York state officials, this meeting was a key date. It was the likely time when the league's 32 teams would approve the final lease agreement and G-4 loan funding, which provides $150 million of the team's $550 million contribution to the project.

But the original date for the full agreement to be reached – Sept. 1 – passed without the long-form paperwork between the parties being finalized. As negotiations continue over construction and lease details, including a much-discussed community benefits agreement, the deadline has been twice extended.

All sides are expressing optimism that a final agreement will reached. Raccuia told The News last week that the sides are "committed" to finalizing the agreement, while Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who saw delays a decade ago when finalizing the current lease deal for Highmark Stadium, said, "We're progressing, and everyone is working in earnest to get a deal done."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, said, "I've spent a lot of capital on this one. This is going to get finalized."

This extension allows for a 30-day period past the completion of state environmental impact study. That likely means the extension could carry into December. NFL team executives convene again that month in Texas, though it's unclear whether that meeting will include any review or approval of the Bills' stadium agreement.