NFL finalizing plans to honor Damar Hamlin at every game; expect plenty of players in Hamlin jerseys

Expect to see plenty of NFL players wearing Damar Hamlin jerseys or T-shirts in pregame warmups before Week 18 games.

Hamlin jerseys have been the biggest sellers in sports this week to the point that manufacturer Fanatics was quickly sold out. The company had announced that all proceeds from Hamlin jersey sales would go to Hamlin's Chasing M's charity. The women's version of Hamlin's No. 3 ranks third in sales in Fanatics online store and custom Bills jersey ranks No. 5. Hamlin's jersey also is the top seller on NFL.com.

There were so few jerseys to be had that Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner took to Twitter asking if someone could find him one because the jersey that he ordered would not arrive in time for Sunday's game. Cohen responded on social media saying that Fanatics would send over a Hamlin jersey Thursday.

Any way somebody can hook me up with a Hamlin jersey to wear for pregame this week ? My fanatics jersey won’t be here in time. — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 4, 2023

Gardner has also tweeted the link to Hamlin's GoFundMe and tweet to thank God for answering the prayers for Hamlin's recovery.

"Damar gon’ have one of the greatest stories to ever be heard," Gardner tweeted.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, a Pittsburgh area native who has a long relationship with Hamlin, also was hoping to get a Hamlin jersey in time to wear Sunday. He also told reporters that he is working on a touchdown celebration in Hamlin's honor should he score.

Boyd visited Hamlin in the hospital in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Among those wearing No. 3 jerseys or some derivation, is former Bills wide receiver Andre Reed, who pulled out his old No. 83. Reed covered the 8 and then taped the name Hamlin on the back in place of Reed. Reed apparently has an actual Hamlin jersey on order.

The NFL is working on plans to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin before every game this weekend, CNN reported.

The plans have yet to be finalized in terms of what form the gestures will take.