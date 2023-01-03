 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL executive: Report teams were given five minutes to warm up is 'ridiculous and insensitive'

  • Updated
White overcome

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White reacts as medical personnel tend to teammate Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
NFL executive Troy Vincent denied a report that at one point the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were to be given five minutes to warm up after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent, the league's vice president of football operations, told reporters on a midnight conference call. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; game suspended

"Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that (referee) Shawn (Smith) communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So, I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one ... that was communicating with the commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Vincent said the league recognized that the players and coaches involved were traumatized and resuming the game was not an option.

During the call with reporters, league officials said there has been given no consideration to when the game might resume.

"At the appropriate time, I’m sure that we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game,” NFL executive Jeff Miller said. 

Buffalo Bills fan Gino Bevins talks about Damar Hamlin's injury
