NFL exec says league has not discussed postponing Sunday's Bills-Patriots game

On Wednesday, the NFL held a conference call to share updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the response to his cardiac arrest during Monday's game and what may happen next in regards to the postponed game.

Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy; Dr. Allen Sills, NFL chief medical officer; and Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations all expressed immense gratitude for the medical personnel who have helped Hamlin.

"You gave our brother Damar another day to live, another chance to fight," Vincent said.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital, but an update from the team on Tuesday afternoon said he had "signs of improvement noted yesterday (Tuesday) and overnight."

"I know there's been a lot of speculation about the cause of this situation," Sills said. "And I don't really want to address that in too much detail today, because I think there's still a lot of investigation that needs to happen to understand that. Many people have discussed this condition commotio cordis, and it certainly is possible, but I think what's more important is, regardless of the cause, the key in any type of sudden cardiac event is the rapid response of trained personnel."

Commotio cordis is similar to a hectic disruption of the heart rhythm, throwing the heartbeat off.

With Hamlin's health the primary focus, Vincent said the conversation on what will happen to the postponed Bills-Bengals game is ongoing.

"It was literally all of the focus has been on Damar, and we have just begun, and myself frankly, to just think through and talk through all of the different scenarios and where that game stands, and when to play it, so on and so forth," Vincent said. "All attention, most attention will still be focused on getting answers out, to your questions for the general public, and also the clubs as well."

The NFL is exploring multiple scenarios.

"Everything is being considered," Vincent said. "And I hope to dive into that full steam ahead at the conclusion of this call."

In the meantime, the Week 18 schedule remains as planned. The Bills are slated to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday. Given how traumatizing this week has been for the Bills, Vincent was asked if there has been any consideration to postpone this weekend's game as well.

"We have not had that discussion," Vincent said. "We have literally, and I say myself and commissioner and others, are just constantly talking to the clubs and in particular the Bills," Vincent said. "It's really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don't get in front of that. And we'll allow Sean and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important thing here, to guide us if we have to make that decision collectively with the club and what's best for Sean (McDermott) and his team and the players."

