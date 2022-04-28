NFL draft: What time the Bills will pick; final mock drafts; Bills' top needs

The NFL draft has finally arrived. Bills fans are pouring into Las Vegas to be part of what promises to be a spectacle at the Bellagio.

As the clock ticks toward the first pick, here are some things for Bills fans to know.

What are the Bills' scheduled picks?

First round: No. 25 overall

Second round: No. 57

Third round: No. 89

Fourth round: No. 130

Fifth round: No. 168

Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)

Sixth round: No. 203

Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)

When is the draft?

Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, noon

What time will the Bills pick?

Gonna be a long night. Based on past history, as noted by WGR's Sal Capaccio, the No. 25 pick was made at 11:09 in 2019, 11:16 in 2020 and 11:19 last year.

Figure the Bills will pick somewhere around 11:30.

The stage setup amid the fountains also might mean more time required for players who are selected to reach the stage and get a hug from Roger Goodell.

How can I watch the draft?

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will have coverage all three days. NFL Network coverage is available through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

How much time is between picks?

Round 1: 10 minutes per pick.

Round 2: seven minutes per pick.

Round 3-6: five minutes per pick.

Round 7: four minutes per pick.

Workout / visitor news

DeAngelo Malone: The Western Kentucky edge rusher had a private workout with the Bills, according to Pro Football Network. Malone is a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and was the defensive MVP at the Senior Bowl. He had 94 tackles and eight sacks last season. He also ran 4.54 seconds at the scouting combine. He is projected as a Day 2 pick or early Day 3 pick.

Draft meter

The News' Mark Gaughan and Jay Skurski rated on a scale of 1 to 10 the likelihood that any of these 10 players will be the Bills' choice at No. 25. Read the meter here.

Sampling of last-minute mock drafts

• ESPN's Matt Miller has the Bills selecting Iowa State running back Breece Hall at No. 25.

• Josh Norris goes with Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

• NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah also has the Bills selecting Hall.

• Good Morning Football co-host Peter Schrager has the Bills selecting Hall.

• CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso says Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

To running back or not to running back, that is the question ...

“Breece Hall, the running back at Iowa State, to me, by far would be the best running back on their roster if he were to go there,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week on a national conference call. “I think you’ve got an offense that’s going to go out and get a bunch of leads with how explosive they are. I think getting someone who could finish the game, I think Breece Hall gives you that ability.”

What the Bills' need?

Check back for updates throughout the day as the draft approaches.