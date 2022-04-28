 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL Draft starts with five defensive players selected; Joe Schoen makes his first two picks for the Giants

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The NFL Draft was downright defensive Friday night. 

The draft started with five consecutive defensive players being selected – the first time that’s happened since 1991 (Russell Maryland to Dallas, Eric Turner to Cleveland, Bruce Pickens to Atlanta, Mike Croel to Denver and Todd Lyght to the Los Angeles Rams).

The fifth of those picks Friday night was turned in by Joe Schoen, the former assistant general manager of the Bills who is in his first season as general manager of the New York Giants. Schoen selected Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Two picks later, Schoen got some help for head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, selecting Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

The Bills are scheduled to pick at No. 25. 

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills.

