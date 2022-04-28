NFL Draft starts with five defensive players selected; Joe Schoen makes his first two picks for the Giants

The draft started with five consecutive defensive players being selected – the first time that’s happened since 1991 (Russell Maryland to Dallas, Eric Turner to Cleveland, Bruce Pickens to Atlanta, Mike Croel to Denver and Todd Lyght to the Los Angeles Rams).

The fifth of those picks Friday night was turned in by Joe Schoen, the former assistant general manager of the Bills who is in his first season as general manager of the New York Giants. Schoen selected Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Two picks later, Schoen got some help for head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, selecting Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.