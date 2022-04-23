NFL Draft roundtable: Keep or trade No. 25, draft crushes, Day 3 gems

With the NFL Draft less than a week away, Buffalo News Bills reporters Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan, and Jason Wolf gave their views on a few of the pressing issues. The Bills have the No. 25 overall pick when the draft begins Thursday night.

Who’s the player you most want to see the Bills draft?

Mark: Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. With all the quarterbacking talent in the AFC, the Bills need more cover guys with elite traits. What happens if Booth is gone? I also like corners Kaiir Elam or Kyler Gordon at No. 25. What if a good receiver falls? What would help the offense more, adding Treylon Burks, Chris Olave or Jahan Dotson (I like them all), or an elite receiving back (Breece Hall)? The Bills then absolutely would have to take a corner at No. 57.

Bills GM Beane refuses to be cornered on drafting cornerback Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane refuses to be cornered on whether he'll address the team's most pressing need — cornerback — in the opening round of the NFL draft next week. Beane defended his position by noting how the headline-grabbing, free-agent signing of Von Miller improved Buffalo's pass rush and thus eases the pressure on the secondary to hold up in coverage. Cornerback is considered a need after Buffalo lost starter Levi Wallace in free agency and uncertainty over when starter Tre'Davious White will be cleared after having major knee surgery.

Jason: Daxton Hill, Michigan. His versatility and the Bills’ needs, both short-term and long-term, make the Michigan defensive back a prime candidate for Buffalo near the end of the first round. Hill could be a short-term solution at corner, either in the slot or on the outside, where the Bills’ secondary has the greatest immediate need, with Levi Wallace signing with Pittsburgh and Tre’Davious White returning from an ACL tear suffered on Thanksgiving. And he could serve as a long-term option at safety, which is important with first-team All-Pro Jordan Poyer entering the final year of his contract and likely looking for a big payday.

Jay: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama. He’s been my target since the season ended. Were it not for a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game, Williams would likely be a top-10 pick. Because of the injury, there is at least a (small) chance he reaches No. 25, or slides far enough down the board for the Bills to move up a few spots to draft him. Brandon Beane said he wanted to add more speed this offseason. Williams would provide that in bunches.

Katherine: Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington. I don’t think it’s imperative that they go cornerback in the first, though it is absolutely a position they must address by camp. I get very easily sold on some of the receivers from this class, but I also really like what McDuffie can bring a team. The Washington junior is athletic, fast and has good awareness. Adding someone who could possibly start right away for the Bills would be a boost to a solid defensive roster.

Will the Bills move up, down or stand pat at No. 25 in Round 1?

Mark: They should not move up. The best value in this draft is in the second, third and fourth rounds. A move down from No. 25 to somewhere in the 30 to 40 range would be fine with me. First-round picks are too valuable from a salary cap standpoint, with Josh Allen now on a big contract. You’re getting an elite talent at low cost. I’m against dealing any more future first-rounders until the 2030s.

Jason: Stand pat. Brandon Beane has made five trades during the four drafts he’s overseen since being named the Bills’ General Manager in May 2017. He’s traded down just once, last year, when he dealt a fifth-round pick to Houston for two sixth-round picks (No. 203, used to select wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and No. 213, used to select safety Damar Hamlin). Unless a player he covets tumbles to the middle of the first round, it’s likely he sticks and picks at No. 25.

Jay: Stand pat is the easy choice, so I’ll say move up. Beane has shown he’s not shy to do that when a prospect he loves is within reach. The Bills probably don’t have space for seven draft picks to make their 53-man roster, so trading up – if it nets a player who can contribute right away – is justifiable. Most analysts believe this class has about 20 true first-round talents. If Beane agrees, he’ll want to come away with one of them.

Katherine: I don’t think they’ll move up. I’m split on move down or stand pat, but maybe lean stand pat. This is a weird draft, so I think things will shake out with some guys they have highly rated available at No. 25, but there's plenty of value deep into the draft. That said, there's in a good spot roster-wise, though Beane is openly never satisfied with depth at any position, and staying at 25 is a solid plan.

Who is your draft crush?

Mark: Beside Booth, one choice would be Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. Yes, he’s coming off a knee injury and might miss the first half of the season. But he has both elite speed and shiftiness. I could live with corners Kaiir Elam or Kyler Gordon at No. 25. But that also likely means a good receiver will fall. Draft Williams, and in three years you won’t need Stefon Diggs. Williams will be an elite No. 1 in the JaMarr Chase category. The problem is, Williams probably will be gone by the 20th pick.

Bills have plenty of depth options to address in NFL draft Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spent much of the offseason improving a middling pass rush, highlighted by the free-agent signing of Von Miller. Beane is counting on Buffalo's ability to better pressure opposing quarterbacks will reduce the amount of time the team's secondary has to hold up in coverage. By addressing what was considered Buffalo's biggest need in free agency provides Beane the flexibility to target other positions in the draft, starting with the No. 25 selection. Those positions include cornerback, linebacker, safety and receiver.

Jason: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound team captain has been described as a “unicorn” at the position by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein and could become just the fourth safety drafted with a top-five pick since 1991. The junior started just seven games last season before being sidelined by a knee injury, but he still tied for the team lead with three interceptions, was named a second-team AP All-American and a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defender in the country.

Jay: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan. Not necessarily for the Bills. An Austrian foreign-exchange student who started playing American football in his home country before coming to Michigan for high school, Raimann originally played receiver. He moved to tight end when arriving at Central Michigan in 2018, making 11 starts over his first two college seasons. He moved to offensive line during the shortened 2020 season, then was named a first-team All-Mid-American Conference performer in 2021 as a left tackle. He’s just scratching the surface of his potential.

Katherine: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. The Bills have had quite a few tight ends in for visits, but the position is not a huge need. So while I like McBride, this is more overall than specific to the Bills. McBride (6-4, 246) was the focal point of Colorado State’s offense, so it’ll be interesting to see how he’s used in the NFL. Last year, he had a 90-catch, 1,121-yard, one-touchdown season, but he’s scored a lot more in the past.

Who is Day 3 gem that intrigues you?

Mark: How much time to you have? Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (receiving, pass protection, character), North Carolina RB Ty Chandler (receiving, speed), UCLA G Sean Rhyan (Pro Bowl run blocking), Tulsa G Chris Paul (great character), Kentucky C Luke Fortner and Arizona State C Dohnovan West (smart zone blockers), LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. (run plugger), North Carolina LB Jeremiah Gemmel and Appalachian State LB D’Marco Jackson (speed, character), Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson (zone coverage), Toledo S Tycen Anderson (speed, character), San Diego State P Matt Araiza (“the Punt God”).

Jason: Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State. He’s only 5-feet-7 and 167 pounds, a bit smaller than Isaiah McKenzie. But he’s an absolute lightning bolt. Thompkins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at his pro day, just 0.06 seconds slower than Tyreek Hill (4.29) and in the neighborhood of Michael Vick (4.33) and Barry Sanders (4.37). For comparison’s sake, McKenzie ran a 4.42. Thompkins had 102 catches for 1,704 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and led the FBS in deep receptions (24) and yards (906), according to Pro Football Focus. He also recorded a 38.5-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump, 6.93-second three-cone and 4.18-second pro agility. He’s a diamond in the rough.

Jay: Damone Clark, LB, LSU. Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery in March and is expected to miss all of the 2022 season. That figures to drop him to the third day. There is an obvious risk attached to his medical report, but the Bills can afford to be patient with Clark in hopes that he can make a full recovery. If he does, he’s both highly productive (first-team All-Southeastern Conference in 2023) and plenty athletic (4.57-second 40-yard dash).

Katherine: It is, of course, Matt Araiza, the Punt God. The punter out of San Diego State really bolsters the argument that punters are people too. He’s versatile, also kicking for the Aztecs, and there are some mock drafts that even have him going on Day 2. He has absolutely boomed some punts, with his 86-yard punt the longest in the NCAA last season. I just, at my core, really enjoy our nation uniting to watch highlight reels of some great punts. I, at least have enjoyed it, and I'm intrigued to see where he lands.