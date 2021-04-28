NFL draft profile: Supremely confident cornerback Caleb Farley could be available for Bills

Farley hasn't quite had enough reps to make the strongest possible case that he can consistently handle the challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He has only two years at the position and his most recent reps came in 2019 after he opted out last season because of Covid-19 concerns.

Farley spoke out about what he considered inadequate masking and testing procedures at Tech. Farley's mother died of breast cancer in January 2018 and he said he needed to keep his family safe.

"What this came down to is, I lost one parent. My dad is so important to me," Farley wrote in a first-person essay for "NBC Sports' Football Morning in America" in August. "Growing old with him means so much to me, more than football. I don't know what I would do if I contracted it and gave it to him, and he passed. I couldn't live with that."

His lack of experience is among the reasons there’s at least an outside chance he’ll be available when the Bills, who could use a cornerback, pick 30th overall.

During a recent mock draft, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had Farley going to the Tennessee Titans at No. 22. “I view Farley as one of the top five players in the draft,” Jeremiah wrote. “But he’s likely to slide a bit.”