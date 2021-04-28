NFL draft profile: Supremely confident cornerback Caleb Farley could be available for Bills

This is the sixth in a series profiling players the Bills could select in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft.
Caleb Farley didn't have a chance to play the position he wanted to play in college.
He didn't have a 2020 season at Virginia Tech.
He didn't have a pro-day workout.
Here's what Farley has: Tremendous confidence in his ability to make a significant impact in the NFL at cornerback, where he wound up when his plans to play wide receiver disappeared.
What's the origin?
“It comes from playing the game of football all my life," Farley told reporters. "I know what an athlete looks like, I know what guys with different abilities look like. I say this in a humble position, but I know I possess a very elite ability in my athleticism in my quickness with long-term speed and my football IQ of the game.
"That’s one of the reasons you’ve seen me excel at the position so fast, never having played it before."
After generating 10,000 yards rushing and receiving as a high school quarterback (with nearly 2,500 rushing yards as a senior), the Hokies saw his best fit at receiver.
But he never got to play as a true freshman after suffering a severe knee injury in a noncontact drill in August 2017. By the time he returned in 2018, Tech was no longer interested in Farley catching passes and instead felt he could make a greater contribution at cornerback.
He never flinched.
"Just training and knowledge and wisdom, I truly believe in myself," Farley said. "At this point in my life and my maturity in my mind, I don’t really need any more pats on the back or need anybody else to tell me I can do something. I understand the game of football and what comes with it and I know I’m special.”
The attitude should serve him well on the proverbial island a cornerback often finds himself. Getting beat for a completion is inevitable. The key is how he bounces back for the next pass. And the next. And the next.
Farley's background as a quarterback and receiver should also work to his advantage.
“At Tech, I was comfortable playing receiver just because I was an offensive guy running with the football and quarterback. But truly I wasn’t really a receiver, either," he said. "I didn’t have a lot of route-running savvy. I was just an athlete, quick off the line. I really didn’t have a natural position. I think (former Virginia Tech receivers) Coach (Holmon) Wiggins, the limited amount of time I had with him and what he was trying to teach us about attacking the DB, I remember all those things from that time from the quarterback side.
"I think that has given me an advantage of just knowing how I’m being attacked and where the quarterback wants to put the ball and how certain routes look and feel.”
Farley hasn't quite had enough reps to make the strongest possible case that he can consistently handle the challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He has only two years at the position and his most recent reps came in 2019 after he opted out last season because of Covid-19 concerns.
Farley spoke out about what he considered inadequate masking and testing procedures at Tech. Farley's mother died of breast cancer in January 2018 and he said he needed to keep his family safe.
"What this came down to is, I lost one parent. My dad is so important to me," Farley wrote in a first-person essay for "NBC Sports' Football Morning in America" in August. "Growing old with him means so much to me, more than football. I don't know what I would do if I contracted it and gave it to him, and he passed. I couldn't live with that."
His lack of experience is among the reasons there’s at least an outside chance he’ll be available when the Bills, who could use a cornerback, pick 30th overall.
During a recent mock draft, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had Farley going to the Tennessee Titans at No. 22. “I view Farley as one of the top five players in the draft,” Jeremiah wrote. “But he’s likely to slide a bit.”
“Caleb Farley, I thought needed to play this year to show that he could tackle and show the toughness because he’s a heck of a cover guy,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper told reporters during a conference call. “People say he gets a little ‘handsy.’ There are some penalties that normally would be called in the NFL and weren’t in college.
"He’s got to clean that up, but he’s got tremendous talent.
Not surprisingly, Farley sounds unfazed about the possibility his draft stock could slip.
"If a team wants the best corner in the draft, they’ll come find me," he said.
At 6 feet, 1 inch and 207 pounds, Farley has good size and plays with a physical style. He's a fluid athlete and has excellent speed, reportedly running the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds during training last month.
In 2019, as a redshirt sophomore, Farley rebounded remarkably well from a shaky start to his cornerback career. He faced 50 targets in 11 games and limited opponents to 18 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown.
Farley also made four interceptions and broke up nine passes on the way to earning first-team All-ACC recognition. The analytics website Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 90.5, which was surpassed by only four Football Bowl Subdivision cornerbacks.
Injuries are another factor that could overshadow the qualities and accomplishments that, by all rights, should result in his being taken in the upper portion of the first round.
On March 23, three days before Virginia Tech's pro day, Farley underwent minimally invasive microdiscectomy back surgery to remove damaged portions of a herniated disc. That was his second back surgery. He also had surgery after the 2019 season in hopes that the initial problem could be corrected.
He's expected to need four months to recover, which would put him on course to be able to participate in an NFL training camp. Of course, even with that optimistic timeline, there are clubs that could view him as too much of a health risk to select with a premium draft choice.
When the time comes, Farley has no doubt he'll be ready to perform at his best.
"I’m not really concerned about that at all," he said. "Once you get playing the game, Day 2, Day 3, you are back in the groove. I’m just going to make sure I pass all levels of my rehab. My core is strong and I’m ready to go. As far as getting in game shape and picking it back up, you sharpen up for games. Day 1 practice is going to be practice.”
Farley welcomes all of the pressure that can come his way.
“I would love a coach to come to me and say, ‘Take out this team’s best wide receiver this week. If he goes for 150 receiving yards, it’s on you,’ " he said. "I would love that.”