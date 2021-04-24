NFL draft profile: Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble could be Bills' long-awaited move at tight end

This is the fifth in a series profiling players the Bills could select in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft.
Brandon Beane’s words from January still stand out as the Buffalo Bills approach next week’s NFL draft.
Days after the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the general manager sized up his team’s roster and said a tight end who opposing defenses had to game plan for was missing.
The Bills signed veteran Jacob Hollister in free agency, but he doesn’t exactly fit that description. The team also traded veteran Lee Smith, who primarily filled a blocking role the past couple of seasons.
That means tight end could be in play at some point during the three-day draft. The No. 1 option at the position, Florida’s Kyle Pitts, will be long gone before the Bills pick in the first round at No. 30. If the Bills decided to address tight end on the second day of the draft, one player who could be in play is Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble.
“I'm really intrigued by Tommy Tremble from Notre Dame,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I think he's my third tight end, and he's somebody that can bring some physicality.”
It’s true that Tremble enters the draft best known for his blocking skills.
“Plays like a linebacker," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “Great blocker. One of the best blocking tight ends you’ll see.”
Tremble, though, believes he’s capable of much more.
“The next level, what I’m going to bring is a complete tight end, a guy who can do it all,” he said. “My biggest strength, I think, is my versatility in all aspects of the game. No matter what anyone else says, they haven’t seen me do it all like that yet. They’ve seen just a tiny bit of it.”
Support Local Journalism
Tremble has just two years of playing experience with the Fighting Irish. He spent his freshman season in 2018 on the scout team, then played behind Cole Kmet, an eventual second-round draft pick, in 2019. Last year, freshman Michael Mayer emerged as Notre Dame’s primary pass-catching option at tight end. As a result, Tremble enters the NFL with just 35 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 25 college games (17 starts).
That he’s being talked about as a potential Day Two pick shows just how much physical ability he has and a belief that he’s just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.
“I didn’t get that many opportunities in the passing game, but I want to show how dangerous I really can be,” Tremble said. “I came here as a receiving tight end … so I’m excited to show what I can do in the passing game.”
Tremble, who said he has spoken with the Bills during the pre-draft process, models his game after San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.
“The way he attacked not only the receiving game, but blocking, run schemes and how he just was violent and finished guys to the end of the play,” Tremble said. “That’s a guy I’ve watched and just really tried to emulate the violent side and the crazy side he has for this.”
Tremble suffered a high-ankle sprain during Notre Dame’s season, which took about two months to fully heal. He’s been 100% for about the past month, he said, and backed that up at Notre Dame’s pro day by running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at 6 feet, 3 inches and 241 pounds. That’s the fastest 40 turned in by a Notre Dame tight end since 2010 – impressive given the Fighting Irish have regularly produced NFL players at the position in that span.
Tremble also did 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would have ranked fifth among tight ends at the 2020 NFL scouting combine (the 2021 combine was wiped out because of the Covid-19 pandemic), a 36.5-inch vertical leap (which would have been second) and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches (fifth).
“I think I’m really a guy who has the quality to do more than blocking,” Tremble said. “A guy who can block in space, on the line, a guy who can be a receiver down field as well. Really, I feel like a guy who is as versatile as me is a guy who gives them a complete tight end who can do it all. … Whatever team gets me, I’m all in for them.”
The Bills kept four tight ends on their 53-man roster last season – Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Reggie Gilliam, who made the team as a rookie undrafted free agent. Smith was traded to Atlanta this offseason and Kroft signed with the New York Jets. Hollister will compete to fill one of those roles, as will Tommy Sweeney, who missed all of last season after dealing with a heart condition that has been found in Covid-19 patients.
Tremble’s skills most closely align with that of Gilliam, who converted to tight end from fullback.
“I’m a guy who lined up in slot, out wide, as wing, on the line, as a fullback,” Tremble said. “I feel like I’m a guy who can really play all of those positions.”