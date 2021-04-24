NFL draft profile: Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble could be Bills' long-awaited move at tight end

Tremble, who said he has spoken with the Bills during the pre-draft process, models his game after San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

“The way he attacked not only the receiving game, but blocking, run schemes and how he just was violent and finished guys to the end of the play,” Tremble said. “That’s a guy I’ve watched and just really tried to emulate the violent side and the crazy side he has for this.”

Tremble suffered a high-ankle sprain during Notre Dame’s season, which took about two months to fully heal. He’s been 100% for about the past month, he said, and backed that up at Notre Dame’s pro day by running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at 6 feet, 3 inches and 241 pounds. That’s the fastest 40 turned in by a Notre Dame tight end since 2010 – impressive given the Fighting Irish have regularly produced NFL players at the position in that span.

Tremble also did 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would have ranked fifth among tight ends at the 2020 NFL scouting combine (the 2021 combine was wiped out because of the Covid-19 pandemic), a 36.5-inch vertical leap (which would have been second) and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches (fifth).