NFL draft profile: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. ‘would love’ to play for Bills

“FSU really brought out the man coverage in me, because we played it a lot. Especially last year – I felt that the scheme was really good, and I was able to showcase my talent.”

Despite making only three starts as a true freshman in 2018, Samuel led the Seminoles in pass breakups. In 2019, he received third-team All-ACC honors as the only Power Five conference player with 14 or more pass breakups and 45-plus tackles.

Lack of size notwithstanding, Samuel has held his own in college against receivers who were four to five inches taller and outweighed him by 20 to 30 pounds.

“First, you have to have a dog mentality. Some guys, they don't have that dog in them, so when you have that, it makes a difference,” he said. “You just have to stay true to your techniques you've been working on all week – staying square at the line, and making sure you're getting hands on and doing what you need to do.”

Last season, he started eight of nine games. He exercised what amounted to a one-month “opt out” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but still had a strong season.

“I feel like the pandemic has been a very different time,” Samuel said. “All the Covid testing, wearing masks, social distancing in all the meetings, it's always been social distancing and not being able to get as much hands-on coaching throughout the spring process. Not having spring ball was very tough, but I feel like it made our team more of a family. We were able to rely on each other a little bit more.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.