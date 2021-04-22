NFL draft profile: Easy to imagine Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge in Bills' offense

This is the third in a series profiling players the Bills could select in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft.

D’Wayne Eskridge arrived at the Senior Bowl in January, in his words, feeling like a ticking time bomb.

So what happened over the course of the week in Mobile, Ala., to the Western Michigan wide receiver?

“I exploded,” he said. “People started to know more of who I am and what I can do on the field.”

The Senior Bowl solidified Eskridge as a rapidly rising prospect. In fact, a strong case can be made that no player nationally has helped their stock over the past year more than the Broncos’ redshirt senior.

After suffering a broken clavicle during the fourth game of the 2019 season, Eskridge flirted with the idea of putting his name in the draft. The NFL Draft Advisory Board informed Eskridge that if he did so, he’d likely be a seventh-round pick or a priority signing as an undrafted free agent. Instead, Eskridge used his medical redshirt to return to Western Michigan for a fifth season.