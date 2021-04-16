NFL draft preview: Time could be right for Bills to add a cornerback early

“For those teams looking for corners, they’re going to all go, so you’d better get on that ride early in the first or second round,” Jeremiah said.

The Bills might not want to wait to the weekend to address the position.

“Day 2 offers a much more exciting group of cornerbacks to choose from than last year's crop did, boasting length, speed and ball production,” reads the NFL Draft Bible analysis of the position. “The well could dry up somewhat beyond the fourth round, but this is a better overall class than 2020.”

Overall position ranking: 6 of 10.

Bills view: The team re-signed Levi Wallace and believes second-year veteran Dane Jackson can compete for the job. Wallace, though, has not been able to cement his status as a starter, and Jackson was a seventh-round pick a year ago with very little playing time. There is still a need beyond those two.

A few veteran cornerbacks remain on the market, most notably Richard Sherman, who may be waiting until after the draft to decide on where to sign. The Bills, though, are tight up against the NFL salary cap, so they might not be in the market for a veteran who would have a higher price tag than a rookie.