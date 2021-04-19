NFL draft preview: Safety may finally be a need

This is the 11th in a series previewing each position in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft. Today's installment looks at safeties.

Safeties and tight ends share something in common in today’s NFL.

They both require diverse skill sets that aren’t always easy to find. On offense, teams often struggle to find tight ends equally adept at blocking and receiving. Rob Gronkowski is the best example, but he’s an exceptionally rare talent.

At safety, it’s difficult to find a player who can both cover and hold up in run support. That explains why there is a good chance that for the second straight year, there will be no safeties drafted in the first round of the NFL draft.

“With safety, it’s important to remember that scheme fit is a necessity,” wrote Pro Football Focus analyst Michael Renner in his positional rankings. “The ‘safety’ moniker is a catchall for more roles these days than any other position in the NFL.”

Because of that, it’s quite possible that any ranking of safety prospects will look quite different than how they actually come off the board, because each team will be drafting with its specific scheme in mind, and some players will fit that better than others who may be projected to be taken higher.