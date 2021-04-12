NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle depth could benefit Bills

Overall position ranking: 8 out of 10.

Bills view: Brandon Beane scored a coup when he re-signed right tackle Daryl Williams to a three-year contract just before the start of free agency. Left tackle Dion Dawkins is signed for the next four seasons. Ryan Bates returns as a solid swing tackle candidate. The Bills signed Bobby Hart, who has made 66 career starts, to compete with Bates. Also on the roster is Trey Adams, an undrafted signee last year. The Bills could add a tackle late in the draft. The demand for a tackle late in the first round might benefit the Bills, by presenting them with a trade-down opportunity. The glut of tackles who will go in the second and third rounds will push other prospects down, also helping Buffalo.

Bills’ need ranking: 3 out of 10.

The best: Oregon’s Sewell. He became the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy as college football’s top lineman in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season. He might need more work early than an average top-10 pick just from a lack of snaps, but he has elite foot quickness, and he’s only 20 years old. Sewell allowed just seven pressures on 491 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s good in the run game.