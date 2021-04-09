NFL draft preview: Kyle Pitts will be scary matchup for NFL defenses

In eight games for Florida last season, Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards (a 17.9-yard average) and 12 touchdowns.

Jeremiah characterized him as a bigger, faster version of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City All-Pro.

“You watch Kelce and you'll see Kelce run those pivot routes where he's so efficient and doesn't waste any steps,” Jeremiah said. “You see the same thing with Pitts, and then he has a bigger catch radius to go up over the top of people and make plays. To me it's a matchup that's going to be in your favor every time you line up. The defense can't be right against him no matter what you do. You put big guys out there, he's going to run away from them. You put small guys out there, he's just going to pluck the ball off their heads.”

Kelce is 6 feet, 5 inches and 260 pounds and ran a 4.61 40.

Quarterbacks are expected to go with the top three picks. There is speculation that Atlanta and Cincinnati could trade out with teams looking to get a quarterback in the top five. Pitts likely won’t last past No. 6.

Overall position rating: 4 of 10.