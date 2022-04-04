NFL draft preview: It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need

The Irish’s Williams might be a good value with the Bills’ No. 130 pick, if available. He has natural hands, was split out some by Notre Dame and is the best pass-protecting back in the draft class. He’s not electric but he fits the Bills’ character profile, and he even served as a lead blocker on QB runs. Chandler, a transfer from Tennessee, averaged 14.4 yards on 15 catches last season.

The best: Iowa State’s Breece Hall is a do-it-all back. He had 82 receptions in the last three years and at least 23 every season. He had 51 rushing TDs the past two years. He has good patience, vision and contact balance. He’s not elite in any category and not sudden. But he’s a three-down NFL starter. He would look good in the Buffalo offense. The question is value. He won’t be available at No. 57. Given the depth at the position, it would be a controversial move to take him in the first round. The other do-it-all back in the class – who will be No. 1 on some team’s boards – is Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, the Doak Walker award winner as the nation’s top back in 2021. He led the nation with 89 forced missed tackles last year. He runs behind his pads and can pass protect. But he only has 19 career catches.