This is the seventh in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft.

This is a good year to need a tight end in the NFL draft.

In fact, it’s potentially a great one.

“I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said recently on a conference call. "I have 11 tight ends that I have top three round grades on, which is ridiculous number. It is just a really, really good group."

Traditionally, tight end has not been a high-priority position in the draft.

Over the past five seasons, just four tight ends have gone in the first round – South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst at No. 25 overall to Baltimore in 2018, Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 to Detroit in 2019, Iowa’s Noah Fant at No. 20 to Denver in 2019 and Florida’s Kyle Pitts at No. 4 to Atlanta in 2021. Interestingly enough, just one of those players – Pitts – is still with the team that drafted him.

NFL draft preview: Bills could use some competition at right tackle The No. 27 pick in the first round isn’t looking like a sure-fire spot to take a tackle, although it’s not out of the question, writes Mark Gaughan.

Also over the past five years, just eight tight ends have been drafted in the first 50 picks, including none the past two years. As many as half of that total could go in the first 40 picks this year, according to NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who ranks the strength of the position at No. 2 in the draft behind only cornerback.

“This is one of the most promising tight end classes I've seen in a while,” Zierlein wrote in his positional power rankings last month. “Michael Mayer, Luke Musgrave, Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington are the most well-known prospects and each is worthy of going inside the first 40 picks. But there should be starting-caliber players selected a little later on, including Luke Schoonmaker, Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta and Brenton Strange.”

Overall position ranking: 10 out of 10. For a position that has been increasingly difficult to find complete players coming out of college, this is a great class in terms of both top-end talent and depth.

Bills view: There are a couple of ways to look at this. The Bills have an unquestioned starter at the position. Dawson Knox is entering the first season of a big-money, four-year contract extension that he signed last year. Knox plays in every situation. Because of that, you could successfully argue the position should not be viewed as a top draft priority.

However, if you’re of the belief that tight end provides the best value with the 27th overall pick in the first round – and there’s a very good chance that it might – then you can build a pretty sound case for why taking a player at the position makes sense. Adding a dynamic tight end to pair with Knox would open some intriguing options for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when it comes to running two tight end sets. If this offseason is about adding weapons around quarterback Josh Allen, does it really matter what form (wide receiver, running back, tight end) that ends up taking?

Per Buffalo News charting, the Bills ran 43 plays in 12 personnel (two tight ends), representing 4.1% of the total, and averaged 5.7 yards per play in 2022. Knox had 48 of the Bills' 57 receptions by tight ends. Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney combined for the other nine.

A tight end in the first round would be rare – the Bills haven’t taken one since they drafted Notre Dame’s Tony Hunter two picks before Jim Kelly in 1983.

NFL draft preview: Bills have made moves to bolster interior offensive line Back in January when the Senior Bowl took place, guard looked like a viable option for the Bills in the first round. Not anymore.

Bills need ranking: 5 out of 10

The best: Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Jeremiah raved about Kincaid, who has developed quickly after playing just one year of high school football.

“He is one of my favorite players to watch in this draft,” the analyst said of Kincaid, who is 6-foot-4, 246 pounds and had 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. “I think he is one of the best players in the draft. He is just sudden in everything that he does. He separates. He is outstanding after the catch. You know, he can win on contact over the middle of the field. He is really, really good after the catch. You know, as a blocker, he is going to more shield you and wall off.

"I don't like when you compare guys to all-time great players, but just in his movement stuff, he moves, he kind of looks likes (Travis) Kelce just the way he moves in and out of breaks. He is a really, really good player. I really liked Zach Ertz when he was coming out, the year he was coming out. I think he is a better version of Zach Ertz."

Names to know: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame; Luke Musgrave, Oregon State; Sam LaPorta, Iowa.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Mayer, a true junior, piled up 2,099 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns for Notre Dame. The John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end in 2022 and a first-team Associated Press All-American, Mayer leaves Notre Dame as the program’s career leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a tight end. …

A 6-6, 253-pounder, Musgrave is the son of former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave. Luke Musgrave is a bit more of a projection because he was limited to just two games in 2022 because of a knee injury. …

It seems as if the Hawkeyes produce quality tight end prospects every year, and that’s true with LaPorta, who converted to the position from wide receiver and finished the 2022 season with 58 catches for 657 yards and one touchdown. At 6-3, he’s slightly undersized for the position.

Intriguing: Darnell Washington, Georgia. An absolute mountain of a man at 6-7, 264 pounds, Washington has downright-scary physical traits. He ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in 4.64 seconds, with a 10-yard split of 1.7 seconds. He has the kind of size-and-speed scouts drool over. That didn’t always lead to massive production at Georgia, however, as he finished with 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, starting 14 of 15 games played. That can be partially explained by the Bulldogs’ offensive philosophy, and the other weapons Georgia can put on the field.

NFL draft preview: Depth at defensive end should allow Bills to wait to address pass rush The Bills have sunk major resources into the defensive end position, the hope being they can create pressure with a four-man pass rush. A verdict hasn’t been returned on those decisions.

Washington is one of three tight ends who have been reported to either have made or are scheduled to make a “Top 30” pre-draft visit to the Bills. The others are Musgrave and Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker, who has drawn a comparison by Zierlein to Knox.

Sleeper: Payne Durham, Purdue.

Durham played wide receiver as recently as 2021, but converted to tight end before the 2022 season and put up big numbers, finishing with 54 catches for 550 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a solid week of Senior Bowl practices, according to reports, but his 40 time at the combine of 4.87 seconds was the worst of all tight ends there and could sink his draft stock into the late rounds. If teams believe Durham’s game speed is better than his timed speed, he could provide good value on the draft’s third day. He also has reported to have had a meeting with the Bills.

Top 10 tight ends

Rank Player School Height, Weight

1. Dalton Kincaid Utah 6-4, 246

2. Michael Mayer* Notre Dame 6-5, 249

3. Darnell Washington* Georgia 6-7, 264

4. Luke Musgrave* Oregon State 6-6, 253

5. Sam LaPorta Iowa 6-3, 245

6. Josh Whyle Cincinnati 6-7, 248

7. Tucker Kraft* South Dakota St. 6-5, 254

8. Luke Schoonmaker Michigan 6-5, 251

9. Brenton Strange* Penn St. 6-4, 253

10. Will Mallory Miami (Fla.) 6-5, 239

* - underclassmen