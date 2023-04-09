This is the third in a series previewing each position in the 2023 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at defensive end.

One day short of a full calendar year, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White returned from his ACL injury in the Thanksgiving win at Detroit, a game lowlighted by the same injury sustained by defensive end Von Miller.

The Bills’ ultraconservative approach to White’s injury is noteworthy entering this month’s NFL draft.

Even if Miller has a different – and quicker – rehabilitation track, his availability for Week 1 will be in question. Combine that with the underwhelming production from Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham and defensive end should be on the Bills’ draft radar.

If the Bills go offense in the first round, the defensive end/edge rusher board could fall their way at any point in rounds 2-5.

“It’s a much deeper defensive end class than at defensive tackle,” ESPN analyst Matt Miller said. “You can find a defensive end who maybe isn’t a starter, but a situational pass rusher in rounds 4-5 this year.”

The Bills have sunk major resources into the defensive end position, the hope being they can create pressure with a four-man pass rush. A verdict hasn’t been returned on those decisions.

Epenesa was a second-round pick in 2020 and has nine sacks in 43 regular season games (three starts). He is entering his contract year.

Rousseau was a first-round pick in 2021 and has 12 sacks in 30 regular season games (all starts).

Basham was a second-round pick in ’21 and has 4½ sacks in 23 games (no starts).

The Bills signed Miller last March to basically serve as the final piece to their Super Bowl puzzle and he was rolling toward another fine season when he sustained the second ACL injury of his pro career.

The Bills had 15 sacks in the seven regular season/playoff games after Miller’s injury.

Overall position ranking: 5 out of 10.

Bills view: The Bills enter the draft with five defensive ends under contract so it is just a matter of how they add more players – draft, undrafted rookies or veteran free agency. Maybe a combination of all three.

This is a critical year for the three young pass rushers. Epenesa is a free agent next March, Rousseau’s 2025 contract option deadline is after next year’s draft and Basham has to prove he is a part of the team’s future core.

If Miller misses the start of the season, Rousseau will have the focus on him. Before sustaining multiple lower-body injuries last year, he had four sacks in the first four games.

The Bills also could bring back Shaq Lawson, who remains a free agent.

Kingsley Jonathan, a Syracuse product who joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent last spring, is also under contract. He played in one game with the Bills and five with the Chicago Bears last season after being released at the end of training camp.

Bills need ranking: 6 out of 10.

The best: Alabama’s Will Anderson.

Anderson might have been the top overall pick in last year’s draft had he been eligible. Listed at 253 pounds, he has positional flexibility and could work as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

The first player in Alabama history to be a two-time consensus All-America, Anderson had 62 tackles for lost yardage in 41 games and had 27½ sacks in his last two seasons.

Anderson could go as early as third to Arizona if the Cardinals stay put.

“Playing at Alabama made me very versatile,” he said at the scouting combine. “When I dissect myself, I see a versatile player who can do just about anything, but that’s thanks to Coach (Nick) Saban.”

Names to know: The Bills won’t have a chance to draft these highly rated defensive ends.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson could be drafted ahead of Anderson if a team – Arizona or Seattle – opts for upside over Anderson’s instant production. Wilson started his career at Texas A&M and finished with three years at Texas Tech. Wilson had 14 sacks in his last two years. “College offensive linemen are nowhere near as good as NFL offensive linemen so he will have to improve some things and get some more moves to reach his full potential,” ESPN analyst Jordan Reid said.

Georgia’s Nolan Smith checked into the combine at 238 pounds, which suggests he will be a 3-4 outside linebacker who could line up in a three-point stance on third down. He had only 12½ sacks in 46 college games and missed the last part of 2022 with a torn pectoral. Smith ran a 4.39-second 40 at the combine.

Clemson’s Myles Murphy had 18½ sacks in 1,543 snaps over three years. At 268 pounds, he is big enough to play a 4-3 base end and athletic enough to play 3-4 outside linebacker.

Intriguing: Georgia Tech’s Keion White (285 pounds) started his college career as a tight end at Old Dominion. He switched to defense in 2019 and missed eight games in ’21. He had seven sacks and 54 tackles for the Yellow Jackets last year.

ESPN’s Reid mocked White to the Bills in the second round.

“A big, powerful base (package) end,” Reid said. “With Buffalo, we’ve seen them gravitate toward those types of big, strong players at end and they have some questions behind Von – I don’t think they have a lot of depth.”

Said White: “At the beginning of last season, I was trying to be a speed rusher because everybody was saying, ‘You need to add more moves, you need to showcase your talent.’ That wasn’t me. I wasn’t being productive. Once I got back to being a powerful rusher, my sack production picked up.”

Sleeper: Auburn’s Eku Leota started his career at Northwestern before finishing with two seasons for the Tigers. In 2021, he had seven sacks in 13 games, but a torn pectoral limited him to five games and two sacks last year.

Top 10 defensive ends

A look at the top 10 defensive ends available in the NFL draft:

Player School Ht. Wt.

1. Will Anderson* Alabama 6-4 253

2. Tyree Wilson* Texas Tech 6-6 271

3. Nolan Smith* Georgia 6-2 238

4. Myles Murphy* Clemson 6-5 268

5. Lukas Van Ness* Iowa 6-5 272

6. Will McDonald Iowa State 6-3 1/2 239

7. Felix Anduike-Uzomah* Kansas State 6-3 255

8. Keion White Georgia Tech 6-5 285

9. B.J. Ojulari* LSU 6-2 248

10. Derick Hall Auburn 6-3 254

* underclassmen