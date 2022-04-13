NFL draft preview: Defensive tackles class less distinct

This is the ninth part of a series previewing each position in the 2022 NFL Draft. Today’s installment looks at defensive tackles.

The 2022 class of defensive tackles isn’t the strongest group in the upcoming NFL draft. There are some standouts from a premier Georgia defense, and a few others who broke through this season. But the main knock is that the class lacks depth.

While the 2022 prospects at edge rusher combine high-caliber play and deep options as a group, the defensive tackles class is relatively muted. Still, there are plenty of big guys with notable room to develop.

Overall Position Ranking: 3 of 10.

Bills’ view: The Bills’ defensive tackle group has changed dramatically this offseason. Harrison Phillips is off to Minnesota, Vernon Butler signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Star Lotulelei is a free agent. The Bills brought back Jordan Phillips and signed Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones. Those three join fourth-year defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who’s coming off a solid season.

"I thought he was our best, most consistent d-lineman all year from start to finish," general manager Brandon Beane said in January.

"... Grading the D-line, those guys were a big part of what we did, even though we don't have a 15-sack guy or anything like that, a number of tackles for loss. Ed really helped the back end with his disruption, having the quarterback get the ball out, or at least get him off the spot, having to throw on the move turns into an incompletion or an interception," he added.

Settle is entering his fifth year, and Phillips and Jones are older. The Bills could look to add some younger talent, with added time to develop. They could add a big 1-technique prospect if they find one late in the draft. Beane certainly wouldn't count out anything.

"I’m always going to put resources in the front," Beane said in January. "That’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft at any point."

Bills' need ranking: 4 of 10.

The best: Jordan Davis, Georgia.

Georgia's Davis and teammate Devonte Wyatt rise to the top of this class. Davis is massive, and his stout play led to receiving both the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player in college football) and the Outland Trophy (best interior defensive lineman). He played fewer snaps per game last season, but brings a wealth of experience.

Names to know: Devonte Wyatt, Georgia. Logan Hall, Houston. Travis Jones, Connecticut.

Wyatt is coming off his best year with the Bulldogs, his redshirt senior season. He was first-team All-SEC and forced two fumbles. Wyatt is quick and powerful in the pass rush.

Hall is an interesting prospect, as he’s a hybrid defensive tackle and defensive end. His frame may lend more to the edge, but his versatility means teams can mold him however they see fit. Hall had six sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season.

Jones is huge, even by defensive tackle standards. That size leads to power, but he also moves quickly and can be disruptive. Connecticut didn’t play at all in 2020, so he lost that season, and some of his techniques are still evolving. His 4.5 sacks last season led the Huskies.

Sleeper: Noah Elliss, Idaho.

Elliss has played just one full year, with a knee injury in 2019, followed by a shortened season played in spring of 2021. His fall 2021 campaign earned him All-Big Sky honorable mention for his physical play. Elliss’ father, Luther, was a first-round defensive tackle in 1995, who played 10 seasons, mainly with the Lions.

Top-10 defensive tackles

1. Jordan Davis, Georgia – Height: 6-6. Weight: 340.

2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia – Height: 6-3. Weight: 307.

3. Travis Jones, Connecticut – Height: 6-5. Weight: 333.

4. Logan Hall, Houston – Height: 6-6. Weight: 275.

5. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma – Height: 6-4. Weight: 292.

6. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama – Height: 6-4. Weight: 312.

7. DeMarvin Leal*, Texas A&M – Height: 6-4. Weight: 290.

8. Kalia Davis, Central Florida – Height: 6-2. Weight: 310.

9. Matthew Butler, Tennessee – Height: 6-4. Weight: 295.

10. Neil Farrell Jr., LSU – Height: 6-4. Weight: 325.

