This is the first in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft.

This is not a great year to get a slam-dunk, elite receiver in the NFL draft.

Yet, that doesn’t hurt the Buffalo Bills. Slam-dunk elite receivers aren’t available at pick No. 27 in the first round, anyway. Fans who want the Bills to add to Josh Allen's arsenal of weapons have plenty of options to covet.

Five wideouts have been taken in the top 10 picks in the past two years.

In 2021, it was Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) and DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles). Last year, it was Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets).

It’s probably not going to happen this year.

“Opinions vary quite a bit from team to team when it comes to the wide receivers in this year’s class,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I don't think the wide receiver group is quite what we've seen recently.”

Yet the draft is deep in capable wideouts.

“There's probably five or six guys that you look at as potential first-round type of guys, and then pretty strong through the second, third and fourth round, as well," Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine. “What we've seen last year is the dynamic that these guys might typically go higher than you have them rated, because of the importance of the position. We've seen that with the pay scale at the position, as well. I think the league recognizes the importance of that position. That being the case, I think it's strong. It's a good class.”

Over the last five years, an average of 14 receivers have been taken in the first three rounds, and an average of 32 have been taken overall.

Look for the 2023 draft to hit those numbers again this year.

Overall position ranking: 6 out of 10.

Bills view: From this perspective, the Bills need to add a quality slot-receiver option. That’s more of a priority than bringing in competition for outside No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, although that is not out of the question. The Bills signed speedy Deonte Harty from New Orleans. He had a career-best 36 catches in 2021. Harty has big-play, run-after-the-catch ability. The Bills obviously think he can be an upgrade from Isaiah McKenzie.

Is Harty ready to be a high-end third-down receiving option for Allen? Questionable.

If one of the top four wideouts is available to the Bills at No. 27, WR could be the pick. There’s also a fair chance the Bills could get a wideout they like in the second or third rounds.

Bills need ranking: 7 out of 10.

The best: There is no clear-cut No. 1 choice. It depends on what kind of fit a team is seeking. Texas Christian’s 6-foot-3 Quentin Johnston has the best combination of size and speed. He is strictly an outside receiver, and would be the long-term replacement for Davis, who's entering the last year of his contract, though Johnston would need to drop farther than expected in the first round.

“Quentin Johnston could be the first one taken, or slide down to the bottom of the first round,” Jeremiah said.

“Some think Johnston could be there in the late first round, early second,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said. “I don’t.”

Receiver Jordan Addison available for Bills at No. 27? One analyst thinks so Wide receiver Jordan Addison caught 160 passes (21 touchdowns) in two years at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC last year and catching 59 passes (eight touchdowns).

Names to know: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College’s Zay Flowers and USC’s Jordan Addison all could be immediate impact players in the slot for Buffalo if they’re on the board at No. 27. It is doubtful more than one of them lasts to No. 27, and it is possible each of the top four WRs is gone before the Bills pick.

Smith-Njigba played only 60 snaps in the fall due to injuries, but he is NFL-ready to do damage from the slot. He had 95 catches in 2021, leading a Buckeyes receiving corps that included the Jets’ Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints).

Flowers has elite short-area quickness and has the speed (4.42) to make plays downfield. He’s still developing as a route-runner.

Addison is only 173 pounds, but he showed he can play inside or outside, and he’s an excellent route-runner. ESPN's Todd McShay has the Bills selecting Addison in his latest mock draft.

North Carolina’s Josh Downs is a quality slot player who probably ranks between No. 30 and 60 overall. He runs a lot of RPOs and has a feel for getting open over the middle with short-area quickness. It is doubtful he lasts to the Bills’ second-round pick at No. 59.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt is a tall, vertical, outside threat (4.41) who could go anywhere from 20 to 40.

At No. 60, Oklahoma's Marvin Mims or Michigan State’s Jayden Reed could be an option. Maybe Reed lasts to the late third. Mims ran 4.38.

Penn State’s Parker Washington is a pretty good slot receiver who’s a little stouter at 199 pounds, kind of a running-back build, and probably will last to the Bills’ pick in the third round (No. 92). Washington was underused in 2022, with 46 catches. He might look good for Buffalo at No. 92.

Tyler Scott is a Marquise Goodwin speedster type who’s a third-round prospect. Nebraska’s Trey Palmer is a raw deep threat in the late third- or fourth-round range.

Intriguing: Even if four wideouts go before No. 27, Downs would fill a Bills need. Yet, keeping in mind most teams probably only will have about 20 players with first-round grades, there likely will be a better player at another position on the Bills’ board at 27.

Sleepers: Purdue’s Charlie Jones started his career at the University at Buffalo and led the nation in receiving with 111 catches last season. He ran 4.43 at the scouting combine. He could last to the fifth round. Jones redshirted his first year at UB and posted 18 receptions and 15 kick returns as a redshirt freshman. ... Princeton’s 6-3 Andrei Iosivas (Yo-shi-vas) ran 4.43 and is a late-round vertical threat.

Top 10 wide receivers

Rank Player, School Height Weight

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State* 6-0 196

2. Quentin Johnston, TCU* 6-3 208

3. Zay Flowers, Boston College 5-9 182

4. Jordan Addison, USC* 5-11 173

5. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee* 6-1 176

6. Josh Downs, North Carolina* 5-9 182

7. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma* 5-11 183

8. Jayden Reed, Michigan St. 5-11 187

9. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati* 5-11 185

10. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee 6-3 213

* underclassman