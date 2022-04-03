NFL draft preview: Bills will have receiver options with 25th pick

This is the first in a series previewing each position in the 2022 NFL Draft. Today’s installment looks at wide receiver.

The flood of speed receivers into the NFL is coming again in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Eight wide receivers timed at less than 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which tied for the most at any combine in at least the last 17 years. A ninth – Alabama’s Jameson Williams – is a certain sub-4.4. speedster, but he has not run for NFL scouts because he’s recovering from major knee surgery.

Last year, 36 wide receivers were drafted, which tied an all-time high, and the past two years have seen 16 and 15, respectively, taken on the first two days of the draft. That’s an uptick on the average of 12 in the first three rounds the previous decade.

“It's a great wide receiver draft,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “I feel like we could copy and paste the comments on wide receivers and use it for the next 20 years, because the college game is giving us a ton of these guys every year.”

Expect another 15 wideouts to go in the first three rounds again this year.