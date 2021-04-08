NFL draft preview: Bills stocked at wide receiver, but great year for depth

Bills need ranking: 2 of 10.

The best: Smith (6-1, 175) dominated college football and would be a lock to be drafted in the top five had he weighed 20 pounds heavier. He did not work out at Alabama’s pro day. But there are no doubts about his college production after he racked up more than 3,000 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He dropped just five of 189 catchable passes in that span.

Chase (6-0, 201) is widely viewed as the top wide receiver in the draft, despite his decision to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns about Covid-19. The LSU product toyed with his SEC competition as a 19-year-old in 2019, when he recorded 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Waddle (5-10, 182) has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill based on his 4.45 speed, ability to change direction and an average yards per reception of 21.11 in 2020. But he was limited to just six games because of a broken ankle. Waddle has excelled making contested catches, despite his size, and could have an immediate impact as a dangerous return man on special teams, in addition to providing an offensive jolt.

