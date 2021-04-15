NFL draft preview: Bills set at linebacker; Micah Parsons to Patriots at No. 15?

The Bills also signed Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee. Adams primarily played specials teams before starting 12 games for the Texans last season, when he had 125 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Lee missed last season with an ankle injury but started 10 games for the Raiders in 2018.

Bills need ranking: 2 of 10.

The best: Parsons is likely to be selected in the top half of the first round.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame. The consensus second-best linebacker in the class. NFL teams might evaluate the undersized prospect (6-1, 221 pounds) as a safety based on his build, excellent lateral quickness, coverage ability and his role in the Notre Dame defense, which was similar to a slot corner in the NFL.

Names to know: Zaven Collins, Tulsa. The relentless, giant 3-4 outside linebacker (6-4, 25) won the Nagurski and Bednarik awards as the nation’s best defensive player and has been compared to Donta Hightower.

Jamin Davis, Kentucky. He has good size (6-4, 234) and turned heads at his pro day, demonstrating an unofficial 4.37-second 40 time and explosive jumps. He’s been compared to 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard.